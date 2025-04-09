Pinabacdao town now
under State of Stable Internal Peace and Security Conditions
By
802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
April 9, 2025
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City –
The Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and
the Municipal Peace and Order Council of Pinabacdao, Samar declared
their municipality to be in a State of Stable Internal Peace and
Security Condition during a simple declaration ceremony led by Hon.
Teodorico T. Mabag, held at Barangay Obayan Covered Court in
Pinabacdao, Samar on April 08, 2025.
Said status was
strengthened through a signed Sangguniang Bayan Resolution Number
25-014, series of 2025.
This attainment of this
status followed after the municipality met all the parameters set by
the Joint AFP-PNP regarding the peace and security situation in the
area.
Based on the directive,
the Internal Peace and Security spectrum is composed of four stages,
namely: Insurgency, Conflict-Manageable, Suppressed Insurgency; and
Stable Internal Peace and Security.
Under the SIPSC stage, the
municipality is categorized as Cleared and Unaffected and is
relatively peaceful.
The local PNP, in its lead
role in Law Enforcement Operations (LEOs), performs normal police
functions and conducts purely law enforcement activities, while the
Army, in its support to LEOs, primarily performs military functions.
The absence of NPA-related
violence for more than three years in the municipality of Pinabacdao,
Samar played a vital factor in the status declaration.
It can be recalled that
Pinabacdao has been one of the hotbeds of insurgency in the province
of Samar.
In 2023, there were eleven
active NPA members who were residents of Pinabacdao. At present,
only three (3) were left after the surrender of eight(😎 as a result
of the localized peace engagement activities of the Municipal Task
Force ELCAC.
The province’s high
poverty incidence -- estimated at 24.9 percent, the highest in
Eastern Visayas last 2024 -- has been one of the main causes of
insurgency, which the government, through the NTF-ELCAC has been
continuously addressing.
Brigadier General Noel A.
Vestuir PA, Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade,
Philippine Army, attributed the success of the municipality’s
internal peace and security campaign to the active collaboration of
the members of the MTF-ELCAC led by Mayor Mabag in addressing the
cause of insurgency in their municipality.
“The declaration of the
insurgency's end in what was once a hotbed of violence in the
province of Samar is a significant milestone for Pinabacdao in terms
of achieving internal peace and security. This development is
expected to attract more investors and local entrepreneurs, leading
to new business ventures and a boost in local tourism,” BGen.
Vestuir said.
Meanwhile, BGen. Vestuir
vowed that despite the declaration of stable internal peace security
status, the Army would continue to secure the municipality.
“We are pleased with this
declaration and hope the local government unit (LGU) will continue
its efforts to address the root causes of insurgency. As for us in
the Army, we are committed to remain vigilant. Our troops will
continue to secure the area to prevent the recovery efforts of the
New People's Army (NPA) in their former stronghold,” he added.
Pinabacdao municipality is
the 53rd local government unit that is declared as insurgency-free
within the Brigade’s Area of Operations.