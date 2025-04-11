72 Biliran farmers
freed from land amortization and debts
The
Department of Agrarian Reform DAR distributed Certificates
of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROM) and
individual e-titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries in
Biliran. (DAR Biliran)
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
April 11, 2025
NAVAL, Biliran –
Seventy-two agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) across this
province were relieved from financial burden after they received
their Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs)
from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) last week.
Chief Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (CARPO) Thelma Alba, head of DAR Biliran, handed in
her office during simple ceremony 92 COCROMs which condoned more
than ₱1.4 million of unpaid amortizations and loans, including
interests, of the 72 ARBs.
On the same occasion, Alba
handed also 64 individual e-titles generated under the World
Bank-funded Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling
(SPLIT) Project to the same number of ARBs.
The e-titles covered an
aggregate area of 57.4 hectares situated in the municipalities of
Almeria, Cabucgayan, Caibiran, Culaba, Kawayan, Naval and Biliran.
As maybe recalled,
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on July 7, 2023 Republic Act
no. 11953, or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, emancipating ARBs
from financial burden by condoning all principal loans, unpaid
amortizations and interests and exempting payment of estate tax on
agricultural lands awarded under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform
Program (CARP).