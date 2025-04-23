P8M land amortization
of agrarian beneficiaries in Samar condoned
total of 401 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) across
Samar province were relieved of financial burden while 87
others received their individual land titles as the
Department of Agrarian Reform Samar Provincial Office
distributed simultaneously in 18 towns Certificates of
Condonation with Release of Mortgage and e-titles generated
under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual
Titling (SPLIT) Project.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
April 23, 2025
JIABONG, Samar –
More than eight million pesos of unpaid land amortizations,
including interests, of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) were
forborne following Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR’s) two-day
simultaneous distribution of Certificates of Condonation with
Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) across this province.
The said amount covered an
aggregate area of 728.3497 hectares of farm lands situated in
different places in Samar.
Provincial Agrarian Reform
Program Officer II (PARPO II) Segundino Pagliawan formed three
groups to expedite the distribution of the 690 COCROMS and 100
Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) in 16 towns and in the
cities of Catbalogan and Calbayog last week.
Pagliawan, who advised the
beneficiaries to make their lots awarded under the Comprehensive
Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) productive and contribute to the
government’s food security program, led the distribution in the
towns of Basey, Marabut, Pinabacdao, Sta. Rita, and Villareal.
Engineer Lucena Mancol,
chief of the Land Tenure Improvement Division, led the distribution
in Calbayog City and in the towns of Gandara, San Jorge, Sta.
Margarita and Tarangnan.
PARPO I Josefina Amande
graced the distribution in this town and in Daram, Zumarraga,
Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Motiong, Paranas and in Catbalogan City.
ARB Juliana Cabubas of
Barangay Cantongtong in this town, one of the 401 recipients of
COCROM, could not hide her happiness. According to her, “Daku it
amon pagpasalamat nga hi kami natagan hini nga kan president
ginbulig ha amon nga waray na kami kabaraydan. Salit yana daku gihap
it akon pagpasalamat ha aton pangobyernohan, labi na kan Bongbong
Marcos.” (We are so grateful with this help given to us by the
president that we are relieved of financial burden. That is why we
are so grateful to our government, especially to Bongbong Marcos.)
More than P1,400 was
condoned in Cabubas’ amortization for the 1,893 sq.m. farm lot
awarded to her and her husband under CARP.
President Ferdinand signed
Republic Act No. 11953 (New Agrarian Reform Emancipation Act) which
erased unpaid land amortizations including interests of ARBs thereby
relieving them from financial burden.
Meanwhile, 92 ARBs
likewise received CLOAs on the same occasion. Eighty-seven of them
received their individual e-title generated under the World
Bank-funded Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling
(SPLIT) Project, while five ARBs received CLOAs for new lands.
SPLIT project subdivides
lands covered by collective CLOAs and issue individual land titles
to each ARB to protect land tenure security and strengthen property
rights.