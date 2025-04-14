Ceremonial launching of
the EU-funded project: Institutionalizing women, peace, security in
Mindanao through higher education
By
PCID
April 14, 2025
MANILA – The
Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy (PCID), in partnership
with Mindanao State University (MSU), the UP Center for Women
Studies Foundation, Inc. and the Department of Women and Development
Studies at UP Diliman, formally launched the project, entitled,
Institutionalizing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in Mindanao
through Higher Education, a two-year initiative funded by the
European Union (EU).
The project aims to
enhance the Diploma on Women, Peace and Security (DWPS), currently
being offered in MSU by strengthening its academic framework,
capacitating the faculty, and promoting wider outreach by offering
training to communities. The launch, held at the CHED Auditorium in
Quezon City, brought together academics, government officials,
diplomatic community, development partners, and civil society
representatives committed to advancing the Women, Peace and Security
(WPS) agenda.
The president of PCID,
Amina Rasul-Bernardo and the Ambassador of the European Union to the
Philippines, H.E. Ambassador Massimo Santoro opened the event with
inspiring messages for the future of the Women, Peace and Security
agenda, which set the tone of the afternoon: optimistic and
forward-looking. The ceremony was a celebration of new beginnings
and a commitment to the future, not only in the academe in Mindanao
but to the whole of the Philippines.
The Ambassador Santoro
stated, "I have witnessed the resourcefulness, resilience, and
capacity of Filipino youth. Among you are future leaders,
peacebuilders, and change makers. By equipping you with knowledge
and skills on women’s role in resolving conflicts and building
peace, we are one step closer to guaranteeing that the Women, Peace
and Security agenda is not only discussed at policy tables, but that
women’s role is recognised and respected in communities.”
Affirming this statement,
current students of the DWPS highlighted how the program has
deepened their understanding of gender-responsive peacebuilding and
empowered them to lead transformative initiatives with their
stakeholders. This was further strengthened by Dr. Bai Hejira
Nefertiti M. Limbona, the chancellor of MSU- Maguindanao campus, who
emphasized the program’s role in equipping women leaders and peace
advocates with critical skills and knowledge to address conflict
through inclusive and sustainable approaches. Dr. Limbona
underscored the program’s continued commitment to strengthening the
capacities of its diverse cohort – comprising government workers,
grassroots organizers, and civil society actors – through
interdisciplinary training grounded in both theory and practice.
This commitment was
supported by the President of Mindanao State University, Atty.
Basari D. Mapupuno, the Minister of the Interior and Local
Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
and newly appointed member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority
Parliament, Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, the Chairperson of the
Philippine Commission on Women, Chair Ermelita V. Valdeavilla, the
Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity of the
Philippines, Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, and Department of Budget
and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Margaux Salcedo, who delivered
the message of support for DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman.
They delivered inspiring
messages of support that touched on the importance of this moment
and the opportunities that lie ahead for the project. Dr. J Prospero
E. De Vera III, Chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education,
confirmed this in his keynote speech, stating that “Mindanao, as we
know, has been at the heart of some of the most complex peace
processes in the Philippines and so it is especially meaningful that
an institution located at the epicenter of both challenge and
resilience is taking a role – a crucial role – in building peace
from the ground up. This project will provide the tools, the
knowledge, and platform for women and allies to engage more
effectively in peace building processes.”
To solidify their support
and their stance in the institutionalization of the women, peace,
and security agenda in Mindanao through higher education, the key
figures of the event, together with the attendees, signed a pledge
wall led by Executive Director Susana Guadalupe H. Marcaida, the
head of the newly created Center of Excellence for Women, Peace and
Security.
Capping off this momentous
event of solidarity, Dr. Carolyn I. Sobritchea, the President of
UPCWSFI, encapsulates the program’s goals: “At the end of the day,
what we want are desired outputs, outcomes, and impacts. […] This is
not only for the women of Bangsamoro but for everyone who believes
in our collective responsibility to ensure that peace and security
are strengthened across now and for future generations.”
The ceremony serves as a
reminder that this new beginning is not just a moment in time but a
journey of growth, development, and service to the community. It
marked a significant milestone in the journey towards
institutionalizing Women, Peace and Security in Mindanao. It
underscores the commitment of the EU, PCID, and MSU to empower women
and promote peace and security in the Bangsamoro region.
The launch coincides with
the 25th year anniversary of UNSCR 1325, the landmark resolution
adopted in 2000 recognizing women’s roles in conflict prevention,
resolution, and post-conflict recovery.