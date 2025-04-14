Ceremonial launching of the EU-funded project: Institutionalizing women, peace, security in Mindanao through higher education

By PCID

April 14, 2025

MANILA – The Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy (PCID), in partnership with Mindanao State University (MSU), the UP Center for Women Studies Foundation, Inc. and the Department of Women and Development Studies at UP Diliman, formally launched the project, entitled, Institutionalizing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in Mindanao through Higher Education, a two-year initiative funded by the European Union (EU).

The project aims to enhance the Diploma on Women, Peace and Security (DWPS), currently being offered in MSU by strengthening its academic framework, capacitating the faculty, and promoting wider outreach by offering training to communities. The launch, held at the CHED Auditorium in Quezon City, brought together academics, government officials, diplomatic community, development partners, and civil society representatives committed to advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

The president of PCID, Amina Rasul-Bernardo and the Ambassador of the European Union to the Philippines, H.E. Ambassador Massimo Santoro opened the event with inspiring messages for the future of the Women, Peace and Security agenda, which set the tone of the afternoon: optimistic and forward-looking. The ceremony was a celebration of new beginnings and a commitment to the future, not only in the academe in Mindanao but to the whole of the Philippines.

The Ambassador Santoro stated, "I have witnessed the resourcefulness, resilience, and capacity of Filipino youth. Among you are future leaders, peacebuilders, and change makers. By equipping you with knowledge and skills on women’s role in resolving conflicts and building peace, we are one step closer to guaranteeing that the Women, Peace and Security agenda is not only discussed at policy tables, but that women’s role is recognised and respected in communities.”

Affirming this statement, current students of the DWPS highlighted how the program has deepened their understanding of gender-responsive peacebuilding and empowered them to lead transformative initiatives with their stakeholders. This was further strengthened by Dr. Bai Hejira Nefertiti M. Limbona, the chancellor of MSU- Maguindanao campus, who emphasized the program’s role in equipping women leaders and peace advocates with critical skills and knowledge to address conflict through inclusive and sustainable approaches. Dr. Limbona underscored the program’s continued commitment to strengthening the capacities of its diverse cohort – comprising government workers, grassroots organizers, and civil society actors – through interdisciplinary training grounded in both theory and practice.

This commitment was supported by the President of Mindanao State University, Atty. Basari D. Mapupuno, the Minister of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and newly appointed member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament, Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, the Chairperson of the Philippine Commission on Women, Chair Ermelita V. Valdeavilla, the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity of the Philippines, Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Margaux Salcedo, who delivered the message of support for DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman.

They delivered inspiring messages of support that touched on the importance of this moment and the opportunities that lie ahead for the project. Dr. J Prospero E. De Vera III, Chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education, confirmed this in his keynote speech, stating that “Mindanao, as we know, has been at the heart of some of the most complex peace processes in the Philippines and so it is especially meaningful that an institution located at the epicenter of both challenge and resilience is taking a role – a crucial role – in building peace from the ground up. This project will provide the tools, the knowledge, and platform for women and allies to engage more effectively in peace building processes.”

To solidify their support and their stance in the institutionalization of the women, peace, and security agenda in Mindanao through higher education, the key figures of the event, together with the attendees, signed a pledge wall led by Executive Director Susana Guadalupe H. Marcaida, the head of the newly created Center of Excellence for Women, Peace and Security.

Capping off this momentous event of solidarity, Dr. Carolyn I. Sobritchea, the President of UPCWSFI, encapsulates the program’s goals: “At the end of the day, what we want are desired outputs, outcomes, and impacts. […] This is not only for the women of Bangsamoro but for everyone who believes in our collective responsibility to ensure that peace and security are strengthened across now and for future generations.”

The ceremony serves as a reminder that this new beginning is not just a moment in time but a journey of growth, development, and service to the community. It marked a significant milestone in the journey towards institutionalizing Women, Peace and Security in Mindanao. It underscores the commitment of the EU, PCID, and MSU to empower women and promote peace and security in the Bangsamoro region.