BDO helps strengthen
energy security in the Visayas
|
Delivering
dependable power supply in the Visayas. KEPCO SPC Power
Corporation provides uninterrupted electricity to sustain
commercial and industrial activities in the region.
Press Release
April 14, 2025
MAKATI CITY – With
a flourishing economy and rapid business growth in the Visayas
region, the power consumption increases driving a greater demand for
a stable and sustainable energy supply. Recognizing the vital role
of reliable energy infrastructure to foster economic progress, BDO
Unibank Inc. (BDO) provides financial support to Cebu-based KEPCO
SPC Power Corporation (KSPC), benefiting companies, households and
communities.
KSPC, a subsidiary of
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and the largest electric
utility in South Korea, has been instrumental in the stable power
supply across the Visayas region, actively supporting its social and
economic development.
The company has
contributed 17% of Cebu Island’s total installed capacity and 20% of
its power generation. Its reach extends to neighboring islands such
as Bohol, Panay, Negros and Leyte helping local communities and
businesses expand their activities and grow their operations without
disruption of power shortages or outages.
Since 2017, KSPC has built
a strong and enduring relationship with BDO. The Bank assisted KSPC
in liquidity management and offered tailored financial instruments
to support its project needs. This partnership enabled KSPC to
secure power sales contracts and procure essential resources,
ensuring smooth plant operations.
In addition, KSPC has
optimized cash asset management to enhance profitability, an
essential aspect that benefits from strategic bank collaboration.
The company views its banking relationships as vital, long-term
partnerships that must be nurtured and continuously strengthened to
ensure smooth business operations.
“When KSPC was securing
multiple power sales contracts last year, BDO demonstrated a
proactive and client-oriented approach by facilitating the issuance
of our credit line and SBLCs (Standby Letter of Credit). Their
responsiveness and commitment to our financial needs helped us solve
our issues,” said Mr. Jeon, Yong Su, President of KSPC.
“Energy security is a
cornerstone of progress. At BDO, we are committed to financing
significant projects that power industries, uplift communities and
boost economic progress,” shared Charles M. Rodriguez, BDO’s
Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Banking Group.
Established as a joint
venture in 2005, KSPC entered the Philippine power market to address
the growing energy needs of the country. Construction of its power
plant began in 2007, and upon completion in 2011, the company has
achieved a cumulative net income of PHP26 billion over 14 years,
maintaining a net profit margin of 24.96%.
BDO has been instrumental
in KSPC’s journey, ensuring the seamless execution of its financial
operations while managing its power plant efficiently for
uninterrupted electricity. KSPC is actively exploring opportunities
to participate in carbon credit market and adopting new technologies
in the power sector to support the country’s transition to a
low-carbon economy.
A resilient power sector
is essential to sustaining business growth and industrial
development. BDO continues to drive sustainable progress by
empowering businesses and creating new avenues for investment.