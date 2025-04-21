CARD, Inc. and Cebuana
Lhuillier partner to expand money remittance services
|
CARD,
Inc. Executive Director Mr. Vicente P. Briones, Jr. (2nd
from R) and Cebuana Lhuillier’s First Vice President and
Money Transfers Group Head, Ms. Erlinda M. Sumañga (2nd from
L), signed the agreement to offer reliable money transfers
between CARD, Inc. to Cebuana Lhuillier. Also present at the
signing were CARD, Inc. Senior Director for Finance, Ms.
Melody Escorsa, and Cebuana Lhuillier’s OIC and Domestic
Sales Division Head, Mr. Mario Ramon M. Ludeña.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
April 21, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD, Inc., (A Microfinance NGO) and Cebuana Lhuillier signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to bridge financial services
through a money remittance partnership. The event was held at the
CARD MRI Head Office in San Pablo City, Laguna, on April 2, 2025.
This initiative allows
transactions between CARD, Inc. to Cebuana Lhuillier. “This
partnership marks a significant milestone for CARD, Inc. as we
continue to expand our nationwide reach. Through our Unit Offices
and the 25,000 Cebuana Lhuillier authorized agents across the
country, we aim to bridge financial services for all the clients we
serve. This collaboration will provide easy access to remittance
services nationwide,” said CARD, Inc. Executive Director Mr. Vicent
Briones, Jr.
Coinciding with the
signing ceremony, the partnership officially launched the Pera
Padala Service across its offices, offering customers a more
accessible, efficient, and affordable way to send and receive money
with minimal fees.
“This partnership
underscores the shared vision and commitment between CARD, Inc. and
Cebuana Lhuillier to promote financial inclusion and empower the
marginalized communities, especially our clients and members
throughout the country. It is truly a milestone for both
organizations,” added Ms. Erlinda M. Sumanga, Cebuana Lhuillier
First Vice President and Money Transfers Group Head.
The MOU signing was
attended by CARD, Inc. Executive Director Mr. Vicent Briones, Jr.,
Cebuana Lhuillier First Vice President and Money Transfers Group
Head Ms. Erlinda M. Sumañga, and other key officers from CARD MRI
and Cebuana Lhuillier.
For convenient and
reliable money remittance, clients should visit the nearest CARD,
Inc. offices. CARD clients and non-clients have two options for
money remittance, either through CARD, Inc. Unit Offices or Cebuana
Lhuillier. Once the transaction is complete, the recipient can claim
the money at any nationwide CARD, Inc. Unit offices, Cebuana
branches, or sub-agents.