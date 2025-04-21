CARD, Inc. and Cebuana Lhuillier partner to expand money remittance services



CARD, Inc. Executive Director Mr. Vicente P. Briones, Jr. (2nd from R) and Cebuana Lhuillier’s First Vice President and Money Transfers Group Head, Ms. Erlinda M. Sumañga (2nd from L), signed the agreement to offer reliable money transfers between CARD, Inc. to Cebuana Lhuillier. Also present at the signing were CARD, Inc. Senior Director for Finance, Ms. Melody Escorsa, and Cebuana Lhuillier’s OIC and Domestic Sales Division Head, Mr. Mario Ramon M. Ludeña.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

April 21, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD, Inc., (A Microfinance NGO) and Cebuana Lhuillier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to bridge financial services through a money remittance partnership. The event was held at the CARD MRI Head Office in San Pablo City, Laguna, on April 2, 2025.

This initiative allows transactions between CARD, Inc. to Cebuana Lhuillier. “This partnership marks a significant milestone for CARD, Inc. as we continue to expand our nationwide reach. Through our Unit Offices and the 25,000 Cebuana Lhuillier authorized agents across the country, we aim to bridge financial services for all the clients we serve. This collaboration will provide easy access to remittance services nationwide,” said CARD, Inc. Executive Director Mr. Vicent Briones, Jr.

Coinciding with the signing ceremony, the partnership officially launched the Pera Padala Service across its offices, offering customers a more accessible, efficient, and affordable way to send and receive money with minimal fees.

“This partnership underscores the shared vision and commitment between CARD, Inc. and Cebuana Lhuillier to promote financial inclusion and empower the marginalized communities, especially our clients and members throughout the country. It is truly a milestone for both organizations,” added Ms. Erlinda M. Sumanga, Cebuana Lhuillier First Vice President and Money Transfers Group Head.

The MOU signing was attended by CARD, Inc. Executive Director Mr. Vicent Briones, Jr., Cebuana Lhuillier First Vice President and Money Transfers Group Head Ms. Erlinda M. Sumañga, and other key officers from CARD MRI and Cebuana Lhuillier.