World is watching:
Int’l observers to monitor PH mid-term polls amid escalating
election violence
Press Release
April 23, 2025
MANILA – The
International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP)
has officially launched its International Observer Mission (IOM) for
the 2025 midterm elections, vowing to monitor the polls amid rising
concerns over electoral violence.
“The Philippines has long
been a hotspot for election-related violence, particularly in rural
areas,” said ICHRP Vice-Chairperson Patricia Lisson in the online
press conference. “As a global human rights coalition, we are once
again deploying the IOM to support Filipinos in protecting their
civil and political rights, including the right to free and honest
elections. The eyes of the world are on the Philippines.”
This is the second IOM
mounted by ICHRP after deploying more than 60 observers in the
heated 2022 presidential elections. The previous mission was able to
document election-related human rights violations, including vote
buying, failure of the vote-counting system, misinformation,
red-tagging and threats, and killings.
“The 2022 election did not
meet the standard of ‘free, honest and fair’ because prevailing
conditions robbed the voters of access to reliable information,
access to the voting places without intimidation, and access to
credible vote counting system,” says former Australian Senator Lee
Rhiannon and now serving her second time as IOM commissioner.
This 2025, the IOM is led
by a group of Commissioners with long-standing records in monitoring
elections, democratic governance, humanitarian work, and
peace-building. Aside from Lee, the IOM Commission includes General
Secretary Rev. Michael Blair of the United Church of Canada, Sylvain
Goldstein, Asia Director for General Confederation of Labor–CGT
(France), and Colleen Moore, the director of Peace With Justice at
the General Board of Church and Society (USA). Additionally, Xavier
Cutillas, who is the President of the Catalan Association for Peace–ACP.
The mission responds to
the call for impartial, international scrutiny of the Philippine
electoral process, amid persistent reports of state-sponsored
harassment, and election-related killings, and fraud. The IOM will
be looking closely at the disenfranchised Filipino communities,
particularly in rural areas where it’s highly militarized with state
and private armed groups. “Now, we are seeing an intensification of
violence on the ground as reported by our local partners. We are
determined to carry out this mission and document these cases,” says
Commissioner Colleen Moore.
"The situation remains
that political elites operate their own bailiwicks, private armies,
and patronage networks, which fuel the highest levels of violence in
the archipelago’s rural areas," says Prof. Danilo Arao, convenor of
election watchdog Kontra Daya and official partner of IOM 2025.
The country's Elections
Commission, Comelec, recorded 46 incidents of political violence
between January 12 and April 11. However, according to the
monitoring of IOM local partner Vote Report PH, “red-tagging is
still the highest among violation categories, amounting to 78.72% of
our 733 reports as of April 11. Since the official start of the
campaign period in the local government, election-related violence
rose in numbers,” says Vote Report PH data analyst Ian Aragoza.
“Red-tagging in the
Philippines poses a grave threat to democracy, and we’re seeing its
intensification during election season,” warned Prof. Danilo Arao,
convenor of election watchdog Kontra Daya. “Activists, journalists,
and ordinary citizens are being harassed, attacked, and in many
cases, killed, often by state forces such as the military and
police.” Arao said, adding that Kontra Daya will continue working
with the IOM 2025 to document election-related violations and
political repression on the ground.
A UN human rights expert
has recently sounded the alarm on red-tagging, as it frequently
leads to threats, unlawful surveillance, and even unlawful killings.
This practice not only intimidates individuals but also stifles
freedom of expression, undermining legitimate activism, journalism,
debate, and criticism, all of which are essential components of a
democratic society.
In its methodology, the
mission will monitor election-related violations in the Philippines,
including political violence, red-tagging, vote-buying, electoral
fraud, and disinformation campaigns on both mainstream and digital
platforms. It will also closely track violations of International
Humanitarian Law (IHL) and human rights, particularly in militarized
areas and communities of rural and indigenous peoples.
“These elections are
unfolding under the shadow of deepening repression and the
entrenchment of political dynasties,” said ICHRP Vice-Chairperson
Patricia Lisson. “We are here in solidarity with the Filipino
people, and we are committed to documenting the truth on the
ground.”
From February to May, the
mission will cover the official campaign period, election day on May
12, and the critical post-election phase. International delegates
will be stationed across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, especially in
areas known for electoral violence. Teams will document violations
through interviews with voters, poll watchers, and local groups,
while remote observers will monitor overseas absentee voting and
digital election manipulation.
According to the IOM
commission, initial findings will be released shortly after election
day, while the final, comprehensive report will be shared with the
country's commission on election, relevant United Nations bodies,
international human rights groups, foreign embassies, and media
partners.