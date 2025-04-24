Immunization equity,
possible through local and national leaders’ push – DOH, UNICEF, WHO
Press Release
April 24, 2025
QUEZON CITY – From having
over one million unvaccinated or “zero-dose children” in the
Philippines from 2020 to 2021, the number dropped to 163,000 in 2023
following the intensified efforts of vaccination nationwide.
As of February 2025, the
Department of Health (DOH) still reached a stride in reducing the
number of at-risk children and has fully immunized a total of
1,542,282 out of the 2,392,392 aged 0-12 months in the Philippines.
Meanwhile, the coverage for the Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine
(PPV) remains at 66% among eligible indigent senior citizens, while
the influenza vaccine has reached 65.57% of the eligible population
– including seniors, healthcare workers, and individuals with
comorbidities.
Sustained and intensified
efforts – both on the local and national level, remain crucial to
ensure every Filipino receives life-saving vaccines. Despite the
significant improvement in battling hesitancy, persistent challenges
within the immunization program are still to be addressed.
Interconnected strategies on strengthening the supply chain to
guarantee consistent vaccine availability will pave the way for
higher vaccination coverage and a healthier future for Filipinos of
all ages.
UNICEF Philippines warned
that despite the improvements, decades of hard-won progress in
immunization would be lost without sustained action and funding. To
prevent outbreaks, vaccine coverage must reach at least 95% of the
eligible population for all vaccines.
“Routine immunization has
saved many lives in the Philippines by eliminating maternal and
neonatal tetanus, containing measles outbreaks, and ending polio
transmission in 2021.
The government’s continued
investment in the national immunization programme will build
resilient, sustainable systems, especially in the last mile. Our
children’s future, where they are healthy, protected, surviving, and
thriving, is the dose of good news we need in unpredictable times,”
said Behzad Noubary, UNICEF Philippines Acting Representative.
To increase vaccination
coverage across life stages, the DOH, together with the World Health
Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, continues to strengthen vaccination
in communities. As part of its efforts, the DOH will be joining
countries across the globe in celebrating the World Immunization
Week (WIW) on April 24-30, 2025, aimed at converting vaccines into
vaccinations through stronger national and local immunization
programs.
“WHO commends the National
Immunization Program Acceleration Plan and the growing efforts to
engage local governments, civil society, and partners. Yet,
persistent inequities remain a significant challenge – many
unvaccinated children live in underserved communities. Leaders
across all sectors must champion immunization and promote equity to
reach every child, because every child vaccinated is a step toward a
safer, healthier future – and a reminder of what is humanly
possible,” said Dr Rui Paulo de Jesus, WHO Representative to the
Philippines.
For the national launch of
World Immunization Week in Calbayog City, Samar, more than 31,000
individuals will be vaccinated. Children aged 0–12 months will
receive vaccines for Tuberculosis, Polio, Pneumonia, Measles, Mumps,
Rubella, and the pentavalent vaccine. Senior citizens will get flu
and pneumonia shots, girls aged 9-14 will receive the HPV vaccine,
and pregnant women will be given the Tetanus-Diphtheria vaccine. The
week-long initiative emphasizes the importance of collective action
to ensure more Filipinos – especially children – are protected
against VPDs.
“Vaccination is a
cornerstone of the DOH’s 8-Point Action Agenda. Towards Universal
Health Care, we continue to engage local leaders, parents, health
workers, and partners to build a strong and resilient immunization
system, where the promise of improved vaccination coverage rates is
realized, and more lives across life stages are protected from
vaccine-preventable diseases,” said DOH Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa.