Honoring the Life of
Pope Francis
A
PEPP Statement on the passing of Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome
April 25, 2025
He has shown you, O
mortal, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act
justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God. (Micah
6:8)
The Philippine Ecumenical
Peace Platform is profoundly saddened by the passing of His Holiness
Pope Francis on this solemn Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the
age of 88.
A man of compassion and
humility, Pope Francis—affectionately called “Lolo Kiko” by
Filipinos—devoted his life and ministry to the service of the Lord.
He inspired millions of people around the world by his prophetic
pronouncements, especially in defense of the poor and the oppressed.
He strongly condemned
economic policies that deepened poverty, inequality and
environmental degradation, stressing that occasional acts of charity
are not enough. In his message for the World Day of Peace last
January, he reminded us that the earth and its resources are meant
to be used, enjoyed, and preserved by everyone, not just by a
privileged few. He also appealed to richer nations to cancel the
foreign debts of poorer countries, in recognition of the ecological
debt owed by the former to the latter.
He consistently advocated
for the welfare of refugees, the liberation of prisoners of war and
political prisoners, and the protection of marginalized peoples. He
denounced war and all forms of violence, upholding the inherent
dignity of every human being. During his Easter message on Sunday,
April 20, he called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of
hostages, and food for the starving. Embracing the Gospel call to be
peacemakers, he urged us to tear down the walls of division and
build a community of peace rooted in justice.
His Holiness saw these as
the true weapons of peace that can shape a better future.
May this time of mourning
move us to reflect on the life of Pope Francis, who acted justly,
loved mercy, and walked humbly.
Let us follow his example
and heed God’s call to be instruments of justice, peace, and the
protection of human rights for our fellow countrymen.
Issued and signed on this day, 25th of April 2025.
(Sgd.) Archbishop Emeritus Antonio J. Ledesma, SJ, D.D.
Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro City
Co-chairperson, PEPP
(Sgd.) The Rt. Rev’d. Rex B. Reyes, Jr.
Episcopal Church in the Philippines
Co-Chairperson, PEPP
Ecumenical Bishops Forum (EBF)
(Sgd.) Bishop Emeritus Deogracias S. Iñiguez, Jr., D.D.
Diocese of Kalookan
Head, PEPP Secretariat
(Sgd.) Sr. Mary John D. Mananzan, OSB
Office of Women and Gender Concerns-Conference of Major Superiors in
the Philippines (OWGC-CMSP)
(Sgd.) Rev. Dr. Aldrin M. Peñamora
Executive Director, Peace and Reconciliation Commission-Philippine
Council of Evangelical Churches (PARC-PCEC)
(Sgd.) Ms. Minnie Anne M. Calub
General Secretary, National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP)