Honoring the Life of Pope Francis

A PEPP Statement on the passing of Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome

April 25, 2025

He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God. (Micah 6:8)

The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform is profoundly saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis on this solemn Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

A man of compassion and humility, Pope Francis—affectionately called “Lolo Kiko” by Filipinos—devoted his life and ministry to the service of the Lord. He inspired millions of people around the world by his prophetic pronouncements, especially in defense of the poor and the oppressed.

He strongly condemned economic policies that deepened poverty, inequality and environmental degradation, stressing that occasional acts of charity are not enough. In his message for the World Day of Peace last January, he reminded us that the earth and its resources are meant to be used, enjoyed, and preserved by everyone, not just by a privileged few. He also appealed to richer nations to cancel the foreign debts of poorer countries, in recognition of the ecological debt owed by the former to the latter.

He consistently advocated for the welfare of refugees, the liberation of prisoners of war and political prisoners, and the protection of marginalized peoples. He denounced war and all forms of violence, upholding the inherent dignity of every human being. During his Easter message on Sunday, April 20, he called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and food for the starving. Embracing the Gospel call to be peacemakers, he urged us to tear down the walls of division and build a community of peace rooted in justice.

His Holiness saw these as the true weapons of peace that can shape a better future.

May this time of mourning move us to reflect on the life of Pope Francis, who acted justly, loved mercy, and walked humbly.

Let us follow his example and heed God’s call to be instruments of justice, peace, and the protection of human rights for our fellow countrymen.

Issued and signed on this day, 25th of April 2025.