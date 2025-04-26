NMP expands training partnerships with renewed and new MOAs

Press Release

April 26, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) reinforced its training partnerships by renewing Memoranda of Agreement (MOA) with Davao Merchant Marine Academy (DMMA) College of Southern Philippines and AMLO Bros. Training and Education Corporation (ABTEC), and establishing a new partnership with Abuyog Community College (ACC). The agreements were formalized during a virtual signing ceremony held on April 24, 2025.

The renewal with DMMA and ABTEC focuses on delivering Professional Development Courses (PDC) for maritime instructors and assessors. These programs aim to enhance seafarers' qualifications and improve faculty capabilities, ensuring that Filipino seafarers acquire the necessary competencies for employment on board ships.

The new partnership with ACC expands maritime training opportunities, particularly for its Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management (BSHM) students, creating additional pathways for aspiring maritime allied professionals in the region.

NMP Executive Director, Victor A. Del Rosario, highlighted the significance of the renewal, saying, “This is a significant step in making PDCs more accessible to maritime professionals, especially with the passage of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. It is a great opportunity for government agencies and stakeholders to collaborate on building a robust maritime training system.” He also recognized the new partnership with ACC, noting, “Through this collaboration, we ensure that maritime professionals, especially from Region 8, gain access to high-quality training that opens doors to global careers.”

AMLO Bros. President, Atty. Lloyd Bantiling, expressed appreciation for the continued partnership, saying, “We are honored to be part of this initiative. AMLO Bros. remains committed to fulfilling all agreements to ensure the successful implementation of our training programs.”

On behalf of DMMA College President Mrs. Gloria S. Uriarte, Vice President for Administration, Mr. Ronald Jay D. Ortiz reflected on the long-standing partnership with NMP. He noted, “Since 2021, we’ve completed 26 batches of PDCs. This partnership has opened many doors for seafarers, and as we renew our commitment today, we look forward to even stronger collaboration in the years ahead.”

ACC College President, Dr. Clemelle L. Montallana, shared his excitement about the new partnership, stating, “This is a significant milestone for us. As a grassroots institution, we are proud to work with NMP to provide our students with the best training opportunities. As the African proverb says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.’ This partnership allows us to go far, equipping our students with the skills needed for global employment.”

In closing, NMP Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan expressed enthusiasm for the renewed partnerships, saying, “We are moving forward with greater commitment. The partnerships in Cebu, Davao, and now with ACC will continue to uphold NMP and MARINA standards, ensuring quality maritime training across new regions.”

The MOAs are effective for three (3) years, with the option for extension upon mutual agreement.