NMP expands training
partnerships with renewed and new MOAs
Press Release
April 26, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) reinforced its training
partnerships by renewing Memoranda of Agreement (MOA) with Davao
Merchant Marine Academy (DMMA) College of Southern Philippines and
AMLO Bros. Training and Education Corporation (ABTEC), and
establishing a new partnership with Abuyog Community College (ACC).
The agreements were formalized during a virtual signing ceremony
held on April 24, 2025.
The renewal with DMMA and
ABTEC focuses on delivering Professional Development Courses (PDC)
for maritime instructors and assessors. These programs aim to
enhance seafarers' qualifications and improve faculty capabilities,
ensuring that Filipino seafarers acquire the necessary competencies
for employment on board ships.
Meanwhile, the new
agreement with ACC aims to expand maritime training opportunities,
enhance the training network, and provide more pathways for aspiring
maritime professionals, especially BSHM students of ACC.
The new partnership with
ACC expands maritime training opportunities, particularly for its
Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management (BSHM) students,
creating additional pathways for aspiring maritime allied
professionals in the region.
NMP Executive Director,
Victor A. Del Rosario, highlighted the significance of the renewal,
saying, “This is a significant step in making PDCs more accessible
to maritime professionals, especially with the passage of the Magna
Carta of Filipino Seafarers. It is a great opportunity for
government agencies and stakeholders to collaborate on building a
robust maritime training system.” He also recognized the new
partnership with ACC, noting, “Through this collaboration, we ensure
that maritime professionals, especially from Region 8, gain access
to high-quality training that opens doors to global careers.”
AMLO Bros. President,
Atty. Lloyd Bantiling, expressed appreciation for the continued
partnership, saying, “We are honored to be part of this initiative.
AMLO Bros. remains committed to fulfilling all agreements to ensure
the successful implementation of our training programs.”
On behalf of DMMA College
President Mrs. Gloria S. Uriarte, Vice President for Administration,
Mr. Ronald Jay D. Ortiz reflected on the long-standing partnership
with NMP. He noted, “Since 2021, we’ve completed 26 batches of PDCs.
This partnership has opened many doors for seafarers, and as we
renew our commitment today, we look forward to even stronger
collaboration in the years ahead.”
ACC College President, Dr.
Clemelle L. Montallana, shared his excitement about the new
partnership, stating, “This is a significant milestone for us. As a
grassroots institution, we are proud to work with NMP to provide our
students with the best training opportunities. As the African
proverb says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go
far, go together.’ This partnership allows us to go far, equipping
our students with the skills needed for global employment.”
In closing, NMP Deputy
Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan expressed enthusiasm for the
renewed partnerships, saying, “We are moving forward with greater
commitment. The partnerships in Cebu, Davao, and now with ACC will
continue to uphold NMP and MARINA standards, ensuring quality
maritime training across new regions.”
The MOAs are effective for
three (3) years, with the option for extension upon mutual
agreement.
NMP remains open to future
collaborations that will continue to enhance maritime training and
education, empower Filipino seafarers, and create more pathways to
global opportunities, ensuring a brighter future for the maritime
industry.