COMVISCOM honors 25
Stormtroopers during visit to 8ID Units in Samar and Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
April 29, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Lieutenant General Fernando M. Reyeg, Commander of the
Visayas Command (COMVISCOM), visited line units of the 8th Infantry
“Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, in Samar and Northern
Samar on April 25–26, 2025.
During the two-day visit, Lt. Gen. Reyeg engaged with personnel from
the 803rd Infantry Brigade and the 4th Scout Ranger Battalion in
Catarman, Northern Samar, and the 87th Infantry Battalion in San
Jose de Buan, Samar. He also addressed troops at the 8th Infantry
Division Headquarters in Catbalogan City.
As part of the visit, Lt. Gen. Reyeg conferred awards to 25 officers
and enlisted personnel in recognition of their professionalism,
dedication, and significant contributions to peace and security in
Eastern Visayas. Among the awards given were the Gold Cross Medal,
Silver Cross Medal, and the Gawad sa Kaunlaran Medal.
These awards honored acts of gallantry in combat, meritorious
achievements in intelligence operations, and efforts in community
development and civil-military engagements.
In his message, Lt. Gen. Reyeg commended the Stormtroopers for their
continued success in internal security operations and emphasized the
need to sustain these gains through professionalism and unwavering
commitment.
“Keep up the good work. Continue the same work ethic, dedication,
commitment, and sacrifices you’ve demonstrated in fulfilling our
mission,” he said.
With the national and local elections drawing near, Lt. Gen. Reyeg
gave clear guidance to all Stormtroopers: “We must perform our job
well. We must remain nonpartisan. We must remain apolitical.”
He stressed the critical role of the Armed Forces in protecting the
integrity of the democratic process and ensuring peaceful, orderly,
and credible elections.
“We must guarantee that these elections are peaceful and free from
violence, allowing voters to exercise their rights without
intimidation and coercion,” he added.