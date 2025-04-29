COMVISCOM honors 25 Stormtroopers during visit to 8ID Units in Samar and Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

April 29, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Lieutenant General Fernando M. Reyeg, Commander of the Visayas Command (COMVISCOM), visited line units of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, in Samar and Northern Samar on April 25–26, 2025.

During the two-day visit, Lt. Gen. Reyeg engaged with personnel from the 803rd Infantry Brigade and the 4th Scout Ranger Battalion in Catarman, Northern Samar, and the 87th Infantry Battalion in San Jose de Buan, Samar. He also addressed troops at the 8th Infantry Division Headquarters in Catbalogan City.

As part of the visit, Lt. Gen. Reyeg conferred awards to 25 officers and enlisted personnel in recognition of their professionalism, dedication, and significant contributions to peace and security in Eastern Visayas. Among the awards given were the Gold Cross Medal, Silver Cross Medal, and the Gawad sa Kaunlaran Medal.

These awards honored acts of gallantry in combat, meritorious achievements in intelligence operations, and efforts in community development and civil-military engagements.

In his message, Lt. Gen. Reyeg commended the Stormtroopers for their continued success in internal security operations and emphasized the need to sustain these gains through professionalism and unwavering commitment.

“Keep up the good work. Continue the same work ethic, dedication, commitment, and sacrifices you’ve demonstrated in fulfilling our mission,” he said.

With the national and local elections drawing near, Lt. Gen. Reyeg gave clear guidance to all Stormtroopers: “We must perform our job well. We must remain nonpartisan. We must remain apolitical.”

He stressed the critical role of the Armed Forces in protecting the integrity of the democratic process and ensuring peaceful, orderly, and credible elections.