Election violence, vote-buying evident two days before PH polls – observers warn

By ICHRP

May 10, 2025

QUEZON CITY – With just two days before Filipinos head to the polls, the rights group led International Observer Mission (IOM) has raised alarm over a troubling surge in vote-buying and election-related violence. “We’re gravely concerned about the reported number of red-tagging, vote-buying and especially killings,” said IOM Commissioner Colleen Moore.

The IOM, consisting of commissioners and international observers, has been monitoring the situation closely since the campaign period began. They have been deployed to key election hotspots across the three major islands of the country to monitor the election landscape. Notably, several reported violations have been directly witnessed and documented by IOM observers stationed in various regions throughout the country.

It’s the second time that the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP), a rights group, is holding its IOM in the country.

“Our mission is ongoing, but what we have observed so far is deeply concerning,” said Commissioner Moore, Director of Peace with Justice at the General Board of Church and Society, the social justice agency of the United Methodist Church, based in Washington DC. “The red-tagging of candidates, widespread vote-buying, and political killings are serious violations that threaten the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of our communities.”

While the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has acknowledged receiving at least 158 complaints related to vote-buying, the IOM’s ground teams have independently recorded 18 more vote-buying incidents in known election hotspots.

These cases, observed by teams in the field, show payments ranging from P150 to as much as P5,000 per voter, with most violations traced to entrenched political dynasties. IOM observers have independently confirmed the widespread use of cash and goods in exchange for votes, especially in rural and high-poverty areas.

577 red-tagging cases: Candidates, supporters under attack

So far, the IOM and Vote Report PH have documented 577 cases of red-tagging, with multiple cases directly observed across all three major island groups. Victims include candidates along with their campaign staff, local organizers, and supporters. Observers report a flood of red-tagging materials: flyers, leaflets, and posters falsely linking individuals and groups to the armed insurgency are being distributed in communities and plastered on walls near campaign venues. IOM field teams noted that progressive candidates, party-list groups, poll workers, and even the COMELEC itself have become targets.

“This level of systematic red-tagging is not only a violation of human rights, it’s a coordinated effort to intimidate and discredit democratic actors,” said Commissioner Moore. “It’s an attack on the very idea of free and fair elections.”

In addition, the mission has also documented 48 cases of threats, harassment, and intimidation in areas including Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Northern Mindanao.

Political violence has escalated dramatically in recent weeks. From January 12 to April 28, the Philippine authorities recorded 62 incidents of election-related violence, 35 of which were confirmed to be politically motivated. IOM observers in the Cordillera Adminstrative Region (located in the north-central part of Luzon island), Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Region IV-A (located east and south of Metro Manila) noted alarming trends of armed intimidation and even killings.

Among the most disturbing cases monitored:

- April 10: Mayoral candidate Kerwin Espinosa was shot during a campaign sortie in Albuera, Leyte. He has accused the police of orchestrating the attack.

- March 26: Municipal election officer Bai Maceda Lidasan-Abo and her husband were ambushed and killed in Maguindanao del Norte.

- April 23: Rizal, Cagayan Mayor Joel Ruma was shot dead at a campaign rally.

- April 29: Veteran journalist and ex-Kalibo Mayor Johnny Dayang was gunned down in his home, sparking fears of intensifying attacks on independent media.

Even the COMELEC has not been spared. On February 20, COMELEC Chair George Garcia revealed that another government agency had red-tagged the poll body itself for issuing resolutions banning discriminatory campaign tactics.

The IOM stressed that with two full days left before election day, the situation remains fluid and the risks are growing. The mission is actively expanding its presence on the ground and will continue to closely monitor unfolding events.

“Our work is far from over,” said Commissioner Moore. “We are committed to accompanying the Filipino people through these final, critical days and beyond to ensure that the true situation is documented and that accountability is pursued.”

The IOM will release a statement of the initial findings shortly after election day, identifying patterns of concern. A comprehensive final report containing full analysis and concrete recommendations will be made public and presented to international human rights institutions, relevant United Nations bodies, foreign embassies and parliaments, civil society, and media community.