Election violence,
vote-buying evident two days before PH polls – observers warn
By
ICHRP
May 10, 2025
QUEZON CITY – With
just two days before Filipinos head to the polls, the rights group
led International Observer Mission (IOM) has raised alarm over a
troubling surge in vote-buying and election-related violence. “We’re
gravely concerned about the reported number of red-tagging,
vote-buying and especially killings,” said IOM Commissioner Colleen
Moore.
The IOM, consisting of
commissioners and international observers, has been monitoring the
situation closely since the campaign period began. They have been
deployed to key election hotspots across the three major islands of
the country to monitor the election landscape. Notably, several
reported violations have been directly witnessed and documented by
IOM observers stationed in various regions throughout the country.
It’s the second time that
the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP),
a rights group, is holding its IOM in the country.
“Our mission is ongoing,
but what we have observed so far is deeply concerning,” said
Commissioner Moore, Director of Peace with Justice at the General
Board of Church and Society, the social justice agency of the United
Methodist Church, based in Washington DC. “The red-tagging of
candidates, widespread vote-buying, and political killings are
serious violations that threaten the integrity of the electoral
process and the safety of our communities.”
While the Commission on
Elections (COMELEC) has acknowledged receiving at least 158
complaints related to vote-buying, the IOM’s ground teams have
independently recorded 18 more vote-buying incidents in known
election hotspots.
These cases, observed by
teams in the field, show payments ranging from P150 to as much as
P5,000 per voter, with most violations traced to entrenched
political dynasties. IOM observers have independently confirmed the
widespread use of cash and goods in exchange for votes, especially
in rural and high-poverty areas.
577 red-tagging cases:
Candidates, supporters under attack
So far, the IOM and Vote
Report PH have documented 577 cases of red-tagging, with multiple
cases directly observed across all three major island groups.
Victims include candidates along with their campaign staff, local
organizers, and supporters. Observers report a flood of red-tagging
materials: flyers, leaflets, and posters falsely linking individuals
and groups to the armed insurgency are being distributed in
communities and plastered on walls near campaign venues. IOM field
teams noted that progressive candidates, party-list groups, poll
workers, and even the COMELEC itself have become targets.
“This level of systematic
red-tagging is not only a violation of human rights, it’s a
coordinated effort to intimidate and discredit democratic actors,”
said Commissioner Moore. “It’s an attack on the very idea of free
and fair elections.”
In addition, the mission
has also documented 48 cases of threats, harassment, and
intimidation in areas including Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, and
Northern Mindanao.
Political violence has
escalated dramatically in recent weeks. From January 12 to April 28,
the Philippine authorities recorded 62 incidents of election-related
violence, 35 of which were confirmed to be politically motivated.
IOM observers in the Cordillera Adminstrative Region (located in the
north-central part of Luzon island), Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in
Muslim Mindanao, and Region IV-A (located east and south of Metro
Manila) noted alarming trends of armed intimidation and even
killings.
Among the most disturbing
cases monitored:
- April 10: Mayoral
candidate Kerwin Espinosa was shot during a campaign sortie in
Albuera, Leyte. He has accused the police of orchestrating the
attack.
- March 26: Municipal
election officer Bai Maceda Lidasan-Abo and her husband were
ambushed and killed in Maguindanao del Norte.
- April 23: Rizal, Cagayan
Mayor Joel Ruma was shot dead at a campaign rally.
- April 29: Veteran
journalist and ex-Kalibo Mayor Johnny Dayang was gunned down in his
home, sparking fears of intensifying attacks on independent media.
Even the COMELEC has not
been spared. On February 20, COMELEC Chair George Garcia revealed
that another government agency had red-tagged the poll body itself
for issuing resolutions banning discriminatory campaign tactics.
The IOM stressed that with
two full days left before election day, the situation remains fluid
and the risks are growing. The mission is actively expanding its
presence on the ground and will continue to closely monitor
unfolding events.
“Our work is far from
over,” said Commissioner Moore. “We are committed to accompanying
the Filipino people through these final, critical days and beyond to
ensure that the true situation is documented and that accountability
is pursued.”
The IOM will release a
statement of the initial findings shortly after election day,
identifying patterns of concern. A comprehensive final report
containing full analysis and concrete recommendations will be made
public and presented to international human rights institutions,
relevant United Nations bodies, foreign embassies and parliaments,
civil society, and media community.
“We know the stakes are
high. But so is the determination of those committed to democracy,”
says the IOM in a statement. “We will keep watching, documenting,
and doing our work in support of the Filipinos in this election.”