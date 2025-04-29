CARD MRI breaks ground
for new Medical Center
Representatives
of CARD MRI and Barangay San Antonio I led the
groundbreaking of the CARD-PCPD Medical Center in San Pablo
City, Laguna, marking a significant step towards enhancing
healthcare accessibility for underserved communities.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
April 29, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD MRI held a groundbreaking ceremony for the CARD-PCPD Medical
Center, Inc., on April 10, 2025, in Barangay San Antonio I, San
Pablo City, Laguna.
The medical center, a
joint initiative of CARD MRI and the Philippine Center for
Population and Development (PCPD), aims to provide inclusive,
affordable, and quality healthcare services to CARD clients and the
general public. It will offer outpatient department (OPD) services,
including sustainable and accessible clinical and diagnostic care.
“This milestone affirms
our commitment to making healthcare a right, not a privilege,” said
CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Aristotle B. Alip. "True
development is not measured solely by economic gains, but by the
health and well-being of every Filipino.”
According to Dr. Alip, in
addition to the CARD-PCPD Medical Center, CARD MRI plans to
establish housing, a bank branch or unit, a CMDI facility, and other
essential services to maximize the land's potential fully. The goal
is to create a one-stop hub where communities can easily access
services that will help improve their quality of life.
CARD MRI Founder and Chair
Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip and other CARD MRI Executives,
including CMDI President Dr. Edzel A. Ramos, CMIT President Mr.
Edgar Cauyan, MLNI President Mr. Aristopher Punzalan, CMPMI
President Ms. Maida Decano, and CARD Clinics & Allied Services
President Dr. Roderick Belen, attended the ceremony. Also present
were CARD MRI Senior Advisers, namely, Dr. Dolores M. Torres, Ms.
Aniceta R. Alip, Dr. Flordeliza M. Sarmiento, Ms. Elma Valenzuela,
Dr. Lorenza Bañez, Ms. Mary Grace Contreras, and Ms. Cynthia Baldeo,
as well as other CARD MRI staff and clients. Barangay San Antonio I
officials, headed by Barangay Chairman Rex Banaag, also graced the
event.
Located in Barangay San
Antonio I, San Pablo City, Laguna, the CARD-PCPD Medical Center will
open to the public on September 1, 2025.