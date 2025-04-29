CARD MRI breaks ground for new Medical Center



Representatives of CARD MRI and Barangay San Antonio I led the groundbreaking of the CARD-PCPD Medical Center in San Pablo City, Laguna, marking a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility for underserved communities.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

April 29, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD MRI held a groundbreaking ceremony for the CARD-PCPD Medical Center, Inc., on April 10, 2025, in Barangay San Antonio I, San Pablo City, Laguna.

The medical center, a joint initiative of CARD MRI and the Philippine Center for Population and Development (PCPD), aims to provide inclusive, affordable, and quality healthcare services to CARD clients and the general public. It will offer outpatient department (OPD) services, including sustainable and accessible clinical and diagnostic care.

“This milestone affirms our commitment to making healthcare a right, not a privilege,” said CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Aristotle B. Alip. "True development is not measured solely by economic gains, but by the health and well-being of every Filipino.”

According to Dr. Alip, in addition to the CARD-PCPD Medical Center, CARD MRI plans to establish housing, a bank branch or unit, a CMDI facility, and other essential services to maximize the land's potential fully. The goal is to create a one-stop hub where communities can easily access services that will help improve their quality of life.

CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip and other CARD MRI Executives, including CMDI President Dr. Edzel A. Ramos, CMIT President Mr. Edgar Cauyan, MLNI President Mr. Aristopher Punzalan, CMPMI President Ms. Maida Decano, and CARD Clinics & Allied Services President Dr. Roderick Belen, attended the ceremony. Also present were CARD MRI Senior Advisers, namely, Dr. Dolores M. Torres, Ms. Aniceta R. Alip, Dr. Flordeliza M. Sarmiento, Ms. Elma Valenzuela, Dr. Lorenza Bañez, Ms. Mary Grace Contreras, and Ms. Cynthia Baldeo, as well as other CARD MRI staff and clients. Barangay San Antonio I officials, headed by Barangay Chairman Rex Banaag, also graced the event.