8ID’s Task Force HOPE -
Eastern Visayas deploys additional troops for secure and peaceful
2025 midterm elections
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 6, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine
Army, through its Task Force HOPE–Eastern Visayas, has deployed
additional troops across the region to help ensure peaceful and
orderly elections on May 12, 2025.
During a send-off ceremony
on Sunday, May 4, at the 8ID Grandstand, 86 additional personnel
were dispatched, bringing the total number of troops deployed in
Eastern Visayas to 2,821 in preparation for the national and local
elections.
Task Force HOPE–Eastern
Visayas Commander Col. Arlino Sendaydiego said the deployment is
part of the Philippine Army’s support to the Commission on Elections
(COMELEC) in ensuring an honest, orderly, and peaceful electoral
process.
“The troops will be
stationed in strategic areas, particularly those affected by the
Communist Terrorist Group (CTG). Their mandate is to provide a
secure environment for voters, candidates, and election officials,”
Col. Sendaydiego said.
He added that Task Force
HOPE, in coordination with partner law enforcement agencies, is also
monitoring for the presence of private armed groups that may be
organized to commit acts of terrorism or to intimidate voters.
Meanwhile, 8ID Commander
Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio emphasized that while troops are
deployed for election duties, internal security operations will
continue without disruption.
“We remain focused on our
primary mission – to finally eradicate the remaining Communist
Terrorist Group. Our responsibilities in both internal and external
security operations remain a top priority,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.
Further, he reminded all
troops to be non-partisan and apolitical at all times and just
exercise their mandate under the Constitution to secure the peaceful
and orderly conduct of the elections.