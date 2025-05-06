8ID’s Task Force HOPE - Eastern Visayas deploys additional troops for secure and peaceful 2025 midterm elections

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 6, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, through its Task Force HOPE–Eastern Visayas, has deployed additional troops across the region to help ensure peaceful and orderly elections on May 12, 2025.

During a send-off ceremony on Sunday, May 4, at the 8ID Grandstand, 86 additional personnel were dispatched, bringing the total number of troops deployed in Eastern Visayas to 2,821 in preparation for the national and local elections.

Task Force HOPE–Eastern Visayas Commander Col. Arlino Sendaydiego said the deployment is part of the Philippine Army’s support to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in ensuring an honest, orderly, and peaceful electoral process.

“The troops will be stationed in strategic areas, particularly those affected by the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG). Their mandate is to provide a secure environment for voters, candidates, and election officials,” Col. Sendaydiego said.

He added that Task Force HOPE, in coordination with partner law enforcement agencies, is also monitoring for the presence of private armed groups that may be organized to commit acts of terrorism or to intimidate voters.

Meanwhile, 8ID Commander Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio emphasized that while troops are deployed for election duties, internal security operations will continue without disruption.

“We remain focused on our primary mission – to finally eradicate the remaining Communist Terrorist Group. Our responsibilities in both internal and external security operations remain a top priority,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.