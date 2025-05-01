PSA Leyte Showcases
National ID Services at 123rd Labor Day Celebration in Tacloban City
Public
service at its best! PSA Leyte personnel assists clients
during the 123rd Labor Day Celebration on May 1, 2025, at
the Tacloban City Convention Center. The agency showcased
its National Identification System registration and Civil
Registration services, including SECPA requests, alongside
other participating government agencies providing frontline
services to the public.
By
PSA-8
May 5, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority - Leyte Provincial Statistical
Office (PSA Leyte) actively participated in the 123rd Labor Day
Celebration held on May 1, 2025, at the Tacloban City Convention
Center. The event, organized by the Department of Labor and
Employment (DOLE) Region VIII, brought together various government
agencies and stakeholders to honor the Filipino workforce.
As part of its commitment
to bringing government services closer to the people, PSA Leyte,
along with PSA RSSO 8, set up an information/service booth to
promote the National Identification System with its ongoing National
ID registration campaign and civil registration service. The booth
provided attendees with information on the benefits of the National
ID, registration procedures, change/correction of demographic
information, issuance of National ID in Paper Form, assistance in
the generation of the Digital National ID, and the importance of
having a unified and reliable identification system.
In addition to information
dissemination, PSA Leyte also facilitated on-site registration for
the National ID, allowing attendees to conveniently enroll in the
system during the event. This initiative is part of PSA Leyte's
ongoing efforts to accelerate province-wide registration progress
and ensure that every Filipino has access to their National ID.
Moreover, PSA RSSO 8 also
facilitated SECPA (Security Paper) requests for birth, marriage, and
death certificates, enabling attendees to process and obtain these
essential documents directly at the venue. This Civil Registration
initiative provided a convenient option for workers and their
families, eliminating the need to visit PSA offices for document
requests.
During the event, PSA
Leyte successfully served a total of 36 clients for National ID
registration – 12 from Tacloban City and 24 from outside Tacloban.
In addition, 12 paper-printed National IDs were issued onsite. Five
clients availed of the National ID updating services, which include
correction of demographic information and contact details.
Meanwhile, the Civil Registration team of RSSO 8 processed 22 SECPA
(Security Paper) requests for vital documents such as birth,
marriage, and death certificates.
The Labor Day celebration
provided an excellent platform for PSA Leyte to engage with the
community, address inquiries, and encourage more residents to
participate in the National ID registration. The agency remains
dedicated to promoting inclusivity and convenience in the
registration process, aligning with the government's goal of
creating a fully digitized identification system that enhances
public service delivery and socio-economic development.
The PSA encourages the
public to continue availing themselves of National ID services to
enjoy the benefits of a standardized and secure national
identification system.