PSA Leyte Showcases National ID Services at 123rd Labor Day Celebration in Tacloban City



Public service at its best! PSA Leyte personnel assists clients during the 123rd Labor Day Celebration on May 1, 2025, at the Tacloban City Convention Center. The agency showcased its National Identification System registration and Civil Registration services, including SECPA requests, alongside other participating government agencies providing frontline services to the public.

By PSA-8

May 5, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority - Leyte Provincial Statistical Office (PSA Leyte) actively participated in the 123rd Labor Day Celebration held on May 1, 2025, at the Tacloban City Convention Center. The event, organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region VIII, brought together various government agencies and stakeholders to honor the Filipino workforce.

As part of its commitment to bringing government services closer to the people, PSA Leyte, along with PSA RSSO 8, set up an information/service booth to promote the National Identification System with its ongoing National ID registration campaign and civil registration service. The booth provided attendees with information on the benefits of the National ID, registration procedures, change/correction of demographic information, issuance of National ID in Paper Form, assistance in the generation of the Digital National ID, and the importance of having a unified and reliable identification system.

In addition to information dissemination, PSA Leyte also facilitated on-site registration for the National ID, allowing attendees to conveniently enroll in the system during the event. This initiative is part of PSA Leyte's ongoing efforts to accelerate province-wide registration progress and ensure that every Filipino has access to their National ID.

Moreover, PSA RSSO 8 also facilitated SECPA (Security Paper) requests for birth, marriage, and death certificates, enabling attendees to process and obtain these essential documents directly at the venue. This Civil Registration initiative provided a convenient option for workers and their families, eliminating the need to visit PSA offices for document requests.

During the event, PSA Leyte successfully served a total of 36 clients for National ID registration – 12 from Tacloban City and 24 from outside Tacloban. In addition, 12 paper-printed National IDs were issued onsite. Five clients availed of the National ID updating services, which include correction of demographic information and contact details. Meanwhile, the Civil Registration team of RSSO 8 processed 22 SECPA (Security Paper) requests for vital documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates.

The Labor Day celebration provided an excellent platform for PSA Leyte to engage with the community, address inquiries, and encourage more residents to participate in the National ID registration. The agency remains dedicated to promoting inclusivity and convenience in the registration process, aligning with the government's goal of creating a fully digitized identification system that enhances public service delivery and socio-economic development.