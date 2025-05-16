NAMFREL releases
preliminary assessment of the 2025 National and Local Elections
By
NAMFREL
May 16, 2025
QUEZON CITY –
NAMFREL wishes to congratulate the Filipino people for again turning
out in droves to vote on election day and making their voices heard
through their votes. NAMFREL also expresses its deep appreciation
for all its Bantay ng Bayan volunteers nationwide for following all
processes of election day and helping ensure that Philippine
elections are free, fair, and transparent.
As NAMFREL continues to
receive observations from its volunteers deployed nationwide,
NAMFREL is able to see a clearer picture of the conduct of election
day processes.
NAMFREL reiterates its
initial assessment on election morning that in general, the 2025
national and local elections were peaceful and orderly. However,
NAMFREL has also noted that in some parts of the country, election
day was marred by violence and other public disturbances that caused
disruption and delay in the conduct of election day processes in
said areas. Election day also saw issues related to the automated
counting machines (ACMs), and to physical arrangements in voting
centers usually expected because of high voter turnouts, that
brought about inconvenience to many voters.
Violence and other
disturbances to peace and order
NAMFREL condemns the
incidents of violence reported and verified by NAMFREL observers
that took place in several municipalities of Lanao del Sur, as well
as in SIlay, Negros Occidental and in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao
del Norte. NAMFREL is also following other incidents reported in the
media but have not been verified by our volunteers. Violence has no
place in a democratic society. NAMFREL encourages authorities to
thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to
justice.
NAMFREL is part of the
Independent Election Monitoring Center (IEMC) for BARMM and Sulu, a
collaborative initiative led by several organizations including
NAMFREL, the Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG), Notre Dame
University (NDU), Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (NDBC),
Climate Conflict Action, Coalition for Social Accountability and
Transparency (CSAT), and PPCRV Cotabato City. Based in NDU in
Cotabato City, the IEMC aims to uphold electoral integrity by
tracking election-related incidents, conducting real-time results
reporting, and facilitating engagement with stakeholders such as
COMELEC, security agencies, and the media. The IEMC has been
releasing reports since before election day. The Center will further
intensify its partnerships and activities as the Bangsamoro region
gets closer to the 2025 BARMM Parliamentary Elections scheduled for
October.
Automated counting
machines (ACMs)
NAMFREL continues to
receive election day reports about the automated counting machines (ACMs)
not performing as expected, observed in a number of polling places
across the country. NAMFREL observers, however, have emphasized that
most of the reported incidents involving the ACMs were immediately
resolved. Some of the most common observations related ACMs were the
following:
• Ballots not being
accepted because scanners were not clean; ACM lens needed to be
wiped, which took up to 20 minutes in some cases
• Ballots not being
accepted at first try, but fixed by re-inserting the ballots
• Ballot paper jam due to
ballot tear or crease
• Voter-verified paper
audit trail paper jam
• ACMs slowing down,
attributed to overheating
There were reports of
voters complaining that their VVPAT indicated an overvote for a
position and thus invalidating the vote, while voter insisted that
they did not overvote..
Polling place and voting
center woes
Apart from issues
concerning ACMs, a common observation made by NAMFREL observers
inside polling places was the lack of vote secrecy, some due to
members of the electoral boards (EBs) inserting the filled out
ballots instead of the voters. There was also a lack of ballot
secrecy folders according to observers, or voters unable to fill out
their ballots immediately because people lining up to insert their
ballots in the ACM still had the folders with them.
Usual problems associated
with high turnout of voters were again observed in the 2025 NLE,
including overcrowding, long queues, and lack of seating including
for members of vulnerable sectors. Many voters spent a considerable
amount of time trying to find their names on the voter lists, trying
to know their precinct numbers, and trying to locate their polling
places.
NAMFREL observers consider
the presence of Voter Assistance Desks (VADs), onsite volunteers
providing assistance especially to members of vulnerable sectors,
and the decision to have early voting hours, as bright spots in the
2025 NLE.
Election results
After the close of polls,
issues arose that NAMFREL found alarming.
1. There was delay in the
reception of election returns through the COMELEC-provided and
-assigned servers for stakeholders’ use, one each for NAMFREL, the
Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), Media, Lakas-Christian
Muslim Democrats Party (Dominant Majority Party), and the
Nacionalista Party (Dominant Minority Party).
The expectation set during
COMELEC briefings was that stakeholders will receive electronically
transmitted election returns shortly after the close of polls and in
15-minute intervals after receipt of the first transmission. This
expectation was not met.
Stakeholders received
empty results packages between the close of polls and 8:56pm, the
time when the first results package that contained 30% of the
expected election returns was received.
In explaining the possible
cause of delay, COMELEC said that receipts of ER transmission
require time to process. Except for the 2016 "ñ" issue and the 2019
7-hour glitch, receipt of results packages in previous elections was
timely and uneventful.
NAMFREL believes that
there is an underlying issue that may have caused the delay in the
receipt of results packages. We ask the COMELEC to determine and
explain the cause of delay.
2. The reported double
recording of election returns and the subsequent adjustments made to
the aggregated unofficial and partial results.
The COMELEC explained that
the first set of election returns received were packed into a
results package and delivered to the stakeholders’ assigned servers.
The next set of election returns received were similarly packed into
a results package together with the previously received election
returns. The subsequent election returns received were similarly
packed in the same compounding manner.
NAMFREL is aware of the
manner of packing the election returns into results packages and its
program is able to detect the changes between results packages and
thus avoid such double entry. Other stakeholders are similarly aware
of the manner of packing the election returns into results packages.
3. Intermediary Process?
In explaining the delay in reception and double recording of
election returns, the COMELEC mentioned that the election returns
had to be processed. In past elections where the AES was used, ERs
had to undergo the same process of decrypting each election return,
converting the election return into CSV format, packing the election
returns into results packages, and delivering the results package to
each server.
NAMFREL requests the
COMELEC to clarify the following points:
• If the ACM transmits
directly to each COMELEC-provided server assigned to each
stakeholder, is the intermediary process done in each server? If
not, where is it done? If it is, was the source code of the process
reviewed?
• If the ACM transmits
directly to each COMELEC-provided server, the server could have
received single ER transmissions.
• Packing the ERs into
results packages is unnecessary and simply allows the stakeholders
to decrypt each ER received by providing the stakeholders the
password for decryption.
NAMFREL has previously
recommended that the ER format to be transmitted electronically be
in election markup language. This format does not need to be
converted into CSV.
NAMFREL Operation QR Count
2025 (OQC 2025)
NAMFREL launched the
NAMFREL Operation QR Count 2025 or OQC 2025 to enable everyone, not
just NAMFREL volunteers, to help independently verify transmitted
election results by scanning the QR codes of election results
printed prior to transmission, on the election returns posted
outside polling places, and on the voter-verified paper audit trail
(VVPAT). NAMFREL released two apps for the 2025 NLE. The first is
the ER QR code scanning app which was made available to the public,
and a VVPAT scanning app made available to select NAMFREL
volunteers.
There were a total of
4,312 downloads for the public app. There were 668,671 ER QR codes
scanned which represented 2,787 distinct precincts nationwide.
Transmission came from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. NAMFREL is in
the process of comparing each and every QR code with the
electronically transmitted results.
For VVPAT scanning,
COMELEC allowed NAMFREL to do so in 10 clustered precincts in each
of the following regional groupings -- Northern Luzon, Southern
Luzon, NCR, Visayas, Mindanao, and BARMM -- for a total of 60
clustered precincts. From the target 60 precincts, NAMFREL received
VVPAT data from 52 precincts, for a total of 49,432 QR codes
scanned. NAMFREL is still in the process of auditing and comparing
them with the ERs from the selected precincts.
Reports of technical
difficulties were sent to the NAMFREL systems team, majority of
which is the challenge in transmitting the data scanned. This is
mostly attributed to the server capacity which eased out after peak
use. There were also reports of the apps not able to scan QR codes.
This can be attributed to several factors including the camera of
the phone, lighting, and process of scanning. All recommendations
and complaints are collated and will be used for future versions of
the apps.
In summary, despite the
short period between election day and the announcement of the public
app, and getting approval from COMELEC for VVPAT scanning, NAMFREL
was able to encourage public participation, perform the tasks and
achieved the objective of having an independent verifiable data
source and data path. With time and budget constraints, the system
was able to set a framework for a much larger operation that can
effectively pave the way for a precinct level audit done within
Election Day.
Election Data Analytics:
NAMFREL-APC-Geodata Collaboration for the 2025 NLE
In pursuit of promoting
transparency and data-driven engagement in the 2025 Philippine
midterm elections, NAMFREL has partnered with Asia Pacific College (APC)
and Geodata Systems Technologies, Inc. to establish a collaborative
election data analytics initiative, designed to enhance public
understanding of election outcomes, monitor transmission anomalies,
and identify trends in voting behavior through an integrated system
of data aggregation, processing, and presentation.
An Election Analytics
Dashboard was developed and hosted at the APC, which committed to
aggregate and analyze election data – particularly electronically
transmitted election returns provided by NAMFREL. Student analysts,
under faculty supervision, are tasked with processing raw election
data to identify irregularities, create visualizations, and present
summaries accessible to the public and stakeholders.
Meanwhile, Geodata Systems
contributes critical geospatial and technical expertise. Its role
focuses on the secure handling, transformation, and mapping of
election-related data, including precinct-level information,
election returns from 2022 and 2025, and projection modeling for
analytics. By aligning the datasets spatially and demographically,
Geodata supports deeper insights into voter turnout, regional
variances, and possible data discrepancies.
Preliminary analysis of
data from the initial hours following the close of polls revealed
the issues that were earlier discussed in this report, notably a
significant delay in the transmission of results to the servers
assigned to NAMFREL (and to other stakeholders as it turned out),
and the aggregated results reflecting signs of double recording,
likely due to the compounding manner in which results packages were
prepared and delivered.
The NAMFREL-APC-Geodata collaboration marks a significant step
toward institutionalizing evidence-based election monitoring and
promoting digital accountability. By mobilizing academic talent,
leveraging private-sector analytics capabilities, and sustaining
civic vigilance, the partnership not only enhances the credibility
of the 2025 elections but also sets a precedent for how future
electoral exercises can be safeguarded through innovation and
collaboration.
Random Manual Audit (RMA)
NAMFREL is a member of the Coalition of Civil Society and
Professional Organizations (CSPOs) in the Random Manual Audit
Committee (RMAC). The RMAC also includes the Commission on Elections
and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The CSPOs are led by
the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), with the
Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE), and the Philippine
Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) as the other
members.
Ballot boxes from 762 clustered precincts in 254 legislative
districts have been randomly selected on election day using a
software developed by PSA.
The Random Manual Audit (RMA) commenced on May 14, 2025 with the
receipt of ballot boxes at the Citadines Bay City Manila, the
central venue of the RMA.
NAMFREL will be submitting a final report to the COMELEC on the
findings of its observation, identifying areas that could be further
strengthened, and recommending measures to help ensure the conduct
of more efficient and transparent electoral exercises.