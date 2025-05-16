Engr. Pancito serves as resource speaker in Materials Testing Technology 2025

PRESS RELEASE

May 16, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – Engr. Alan P. Pancito, Jr., Head of the Quality Implementation Unit under the Quality Assurance Section, was officially appointed by the Regional Director of the Regional Office to serve as one of the in-house resource speakers for the Materials Testing Technology 2025 training on May 13, 2025. His appointment reflects the Regional Office’s recognition of his technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to promoting quality assurance in infrastructure development.

Among the various District Engineering Offices of DPWH Region VIII, Engr. Pancito was one of only two representatives selected as resource speakers, with the rest coming exclusively from the Regional Office. As part of his role, Engr. Pancito was assigned to deliver lectures and provide in-depth technical discussions on Concrete, focusing on both Paving and Structural Concrete. His session aimed to enhance the knowledge and competencies of field engineers and laboratory personnel, ensuring that they are updated with current standards, practices, and innovations in materials testing and quality control.

During the session, Engr. Pancito presented key concepts including the selection of materials, mix proportioning, workability, durability, field implementation strategies, procedures of molding, curing, testing of the samples and presenting the alternative way of acceptance of concrete. He also shared practical experiences, which enriched the learning of the participants and encouraged engagement and discussion.