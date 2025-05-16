Engr. Pancito serves as
resource speaker in Materials Testing Technology 2025
PRESS RELEASE
May 16, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
Engr. Alan P. Pancito, Jr., Head of the Quality Implementation Unit
under the Quality Assurance Section, was officially appointed by the
Regional Director of the Regional Office to serve as one of the
in-house resource speakers for the Materials Testing Technology 2025
training on May 13, 2025. His appointment reflects the Regional
Office’s recognition of his technical expertise, leadership, and
commitment to promoting quality assurance in infrastructure
development.
Among the various District
Engineering Offices of DPWH Region VIII, Engr. Pancito was one of
only two representatives selected as resource speakers, with the
rest coming exclusively from the Regional Office. As part of his
role, Engr. Pancito was assigned to deliver lectures and provide
in-depth technical discussions on Concrete, focusing on both Paving
and Structural Concrete. His session aimed to enhance the knowledge
and competencies of field engineers and laboratory personnel,
ensuring that they are updated with current standards, practices,
and innovations in materials testing and quality control.
During the session, Engr.
Pancito presented key concepts including the selection of materials,
mix proportioning, workability, durability, field implementation
strategies, procedures of molding, curing, testing of the samples
and presenting the alternative way of acceptance of concrete. He
also shared practical experiences, which enriched the learning of
the participants and encouraged engagement and discussion.
His participation made a
substantial contribution to the success of the Materials Testing
Technology 2025 program, particularly in advancing the goals of
consistency, accuracy, and integrity in materials testing throughout
the region.