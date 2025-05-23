Eight years since Marawi conflict, unresolved issues of displaced and missing people hamper lasting peace



The most affected area in Marawi remains largely a ghost town with over 8,000 of its former residents still living in transitional shelters. (Photo by B. Sultan/ICRC)

By ICRC

May 23, 2025

MANILA – The path to lasting peace remains fragile in Marawi City in southern Philippines because of unresolved issues like prolonged displacement, limited support and lack of answers for families whose loved ones are still missing, eight years since the conflict.

“It is disheartening to see so many families – around 8,200 people – living for eight years in inadequate conditions in shelters that were supposed to be temporary. They are now paying rent and yet have irregular access to clean water, adding immense strain to their daily lives,” said Johannes Bruwer, head of the Manila delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Although the Philippine government has made significant efforts, such as the construction of public infrastructure in the most affected area (MAA) and the creation of the Marawi Compensation Board, rebuilding their homes remains a distant dream for some families who claim that the compensation they received is not enough and for those who are burdened by the documentation required to receive their payouts.

The ICRC continues to urge the national, regional and local governments – especially its newly elected officials – to work together to hasten the rebuilding of the most affected area while ensuring that basic services are provided to people in transitional shelters.

“Eight years is a long time; people have been displaced for far too long. For the residents, returning to their neighbourhoods is a step toward normalcy and a necessary part of their healing. Ensuring their full recovery is not only a humanitarian imperative but also key to lasting peace,” Bruwer said.

The ICRC has been helping the people of Marawi access clean water, especially in certain parts of the least affected area where water is now available round-the-clock. The ICRC is looking forward for government agencies to complete the remaining pipelines in Marawi’s water supply network.



Eight years on, displaced families in the Sagonsongan transitional shelter still face problems with accessing clean running water. (Photo by B. Sultan/ICRC)

Over 300 registered cases of missing people remain open

Since 2017, the ICRC has advocated for people whose lives were upended by the Marawi conflict, including the families of the missing. They continue to suffer from the anguish and uncertainty of not knowing the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones.

The obligation to prevent people from going missing and to account for those who are reported missing is enshrined in the Geneva Conventions and its Additional Protocols, to which the Philippines is a party.

Apart from the emotional burden, the difficulty of obtaining a legal document certifying the absence or presumed death of the missing person has been repeatedly raised as a major concern by their families. If this persistent, systemic issue affecting all missing people is resolved by the government, their families will be able to access social benefits, pensions and property rights.

From 2017 to 2024, the ICRC has helped more than 400 families of missing people by providing mental health and psychosocial support and through livelihood initiatives. The ICRC has been supporting the Philippine National Police-Forensic Group with technical advice, capacity-building and material support toward the identification of remains in the Maqbara and Dalipuga cemeteries.

“We urge the Philippine authorities to provide answers as soon as possible to the families who have been patiently waiting. The authorities need to take the necessary steps to clarify the fate and whereabouts of the missing, as well as identify the remains that have been found. By doing so, the government will help the families move toward healing and trust-building,” Bruwer said.