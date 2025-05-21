PAGPARIG-ON: 8ID
showcases resolute strength in massive military exercise
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 21, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Aimed at enhancing combat readiness, crisis response
capabilities, and multi-layered staff coordination in enhanced
Territorial Defense Operations (TDO) and Humanitarian Assistance and
Disaster Response (HADR), the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division
flexed its full strength and operational precision during the launch
of Exercise “PAGPARIG-ON” on May 21, 2025.
“PAGPARIG-ON,” a Waray
word meaning “to strengthen,” lives up to its name by projecting
power and tactical proficiency in both natural and human-induced
crises.
At the core of this
exercise is the synchronized movement of battalions across strategic
points in Eastern Visayas, designed to test the rapid deployment and
response capabilities of Joint Task Force Storm’s combat units
through a live simulation of combat operations and humanitarian
assistance. Tactical units maneuvered with precision, simulating the
full spectrum of operations with direct involvement from the 8ID
battle staff and planners in the staff exercise (STAFFEX) down to
the battalion level. This was geared toward honing crisis action
planning and command decision-making within the context of
territorial defense operations.
“Through PAGPARIG-ON, we
can broaden our reach and strengthen our defensive posture across
our area of operations. As an integral part of your dedicated Army,
we are committed to serving the nation and remain steadfast despite
limited HADR capabilities by providing essential support and
immediate response to areas affected by natural disasters or even
human-induced conflicts such as war,” said Lieutenant Colonel Joemar
N. Buban, assistant chief of staff for civil-military operations,
8ID, and spokesperson for the PAGPARIG-ON exercise.
Moreover, the PAGPARIG-ON
exercise incorporates the reserve force of the Ready Reserve
Battalions under the 8th Regional Community Defense Group,
Philippine Army, to test their readiness to complement frontline
units not only in times of conflict but also during peacetime HADR
efforts.
Lt. Col. Buban also
emphasized that the exercise is more than just exposure: “This is
how we build ironclad strength and interoperability among our units.
This is us, the Stormtroopers, gathering strength and ensuring the
war is won before it begins.”