News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

NMP reaffirms QMS with continued ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Engr. Pancito serves as resource speaker in Materials Testing Technology 2025

NAMFREL releases preliminary assessment of the 2025 National and Local Elections

Philippine Army contributes to Global Congress on Chemical Security

Election violence, vote-buying evident two days before PH polls – observers warn

8ID’s Task Force HOPE - EV deploys additional troops for secure and peaceful 2025 midterm elections

PSA Leyte Showcases National ID Services at 123rd Labor Day Celebration in Tacloban

Philippine Army, U.S. Army troops conduct Balikatan helocast training

 

 

 

PAGPARIG-ON: 8ID showcases resolute strength in massive military exercise

PAGPARIG-ON military exercise

By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 21, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Aimed at enhancing combat readiness, crisis response capabilities, and multi-layered staff coordination in enhanced Territorial Defense Operations (TDO) and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR), the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division flexed its full strength and operational precision during the launch of Exercise “PAGPARIG-ON” on May 21, 2025.

“PAGPARIG-ON,” a Waray word meaning “to strengthen,” lives up to its name by projecting power and tactical proficiency in both natural and human-induced crises.

At the core of this exercise is the synchronized movement of battalions across strategic points in Eastern Visayas, designed to test the rapid deployment and response capabilities of Joint Task Force Storm’s combat units through a live simulation of combat operations and humanitarian assistance. Tactical units maneuvered with precision, simulating the full spectrum of operations with direct involvement from the 8ID battle staff and planners in the staff exercise (STAFFEX) down to the battalion level. This was geared toward honing crisis action planning and command decision-making within the context of territorial defense operations.

“Through PAGPARIG-ON, we can broaden our reach and strengthen our defensive posture across our area of operations. As an integral part of your dedicated Army, we are committed to serving the nation and remain steadfast despite limited HADR capabilities by providing essential support and immediate response to areas affected by natural disasters or even human-induced conflicts such as war,” said Lieutenant Colonel Joemar N. Buban, assistant chief of staff for civil-military operations, 8ID, and spokesperson for the PAGPARIG-ON exercise.

Moreover, the PAGPARIG-ON exercise incorporates the reserve force of the Ready Reserve Battalions under the 8th Regional Community Defense Group, Philippine Army, to test their readiness to complement frontline units not only in times of conflict but also during peacetime HADR efforts.

Lt. Col. Buban also emphasized that the exercise is more than just exposure: “This is how we build ironclad strength and interoperability among our units. This is us, the Stormtroopers, gathering strength and ensuring the war is won before it begins.”

 

 