PAGPARIG-ON: 8ID showcases resolute strength in massive military exercise

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 21, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Aimed at enhancing combat readiness, crisis response capabilities, and multi-layered staff coordination in enhanced Territorial Defense Operations (TDO) and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR), the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division flexed its full strength and operational precision during the launch of Exercise “PAGPARIG-ON” on May 21, 2025.

“PAGPARIG-ON,” a Waray word meaning “to strengthen,” lives up to its name by projecting power and tactical proficiency in both natural and human-induced crises.

At the core of this exercise is the synchronized movement of battalions across strategic points in Eastern Visayas, designed to test the rapid deployment and response capabilities of Joint Task Force Storm’s combat units through a live simulation of combat operations and humanitarian assistance. Tactical units maneuvered with precision, simulating the full spectrum of operations with direct involvement from the 8ID battle staff and planners in the staff exercise (STAFFEX) down to the battalion level. This was geared toward honing crisis action planning and command decision-making within the context of territorial defense operations.

“Through PAGPARIG-ON, we can broaden our reach and strengthen our defensive posture across our area of operations. As an integral part of your dedicated Army, we are committed to serving the nation and remain steadfast despite limited HADR capabilities by providing essential support and immediate response to areas affected by natural disasters or even human-induced conflicts such as war,” said Lieutenant Colonel Joemar N. Buban, assistant chief of staff for civil-military operations, 8ID, and spokesperson for the PAGPARIG-ON exercise.

Moreover, the PAGPARIG-ON exercise incorporates the reserve force of the Ready Reserve Battalions under the 8th Regional Community Defense Group, Philippine Army, to test their readiness to complement frontline units not only in times of conflict but also during peacetime HADR efforts.