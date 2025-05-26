DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
conducts cascading of Document Tracking System (DoTS)
Press Release
May 26, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
In its continued effort to promote transparency and enhance
efficiency in government transactions, the Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO)
successfully conducted a one-day cascading session of the Document
Tracking System (DoTS) on May 23, 2025.
The activity was led by
budgetary personnel who previously attended the DoTS training and
was participated in by selected job order employees and
representatives from various sections and units, including the
offices of the District Engineer and Assistant District Engineer.
The program commenced at
8:00 AM with an opening message from Ms. Mizpah Lyn A. Ko, Chief of
the Administrative Section, who emphasized the importance of DoTS in
fast-tracking document processing and fostering accountability
across all sectors of the office.
Mr. Romeo A. Julaton,
Administrative Officer IV, served as the main resource speaker. He
provided an overview of DoTS based on recent issuances, highlighting
the system's functionality, user roles, and required compliance
measures, including the penalties for delays. Mr. Julaton detailed
the application of DoTS in civil works, consultancy, and procurement
of goods, providing clear guidelines, process flows, and sample
documents for each type of transaction.
The afternoon session
continued with the discussion on procurement of goods and proper
documentation procedures, followed by insights into transaction
termination and modification. Mr. Lloydwin Lobreño, IT staff, was
also acknowledged for his technical role in supporting DoTS
operations.
The session officially
concluded at 4:38 PM, reinforcing the DPWH Samar 2nd DEO’s
commitment to digital innovation and service transparency.