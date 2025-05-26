DPWH Samar 2nd DEO conducts cascading of Document Tracking System (DoTS)

Press Release

May 26, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – In its continued effort to promote transparency and enhance efficiency in government transactions, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) successfully conducted a one-day cascading session of the Document Tracking System (DoTS) on May 23, 2025.

The activity was led by budgetary personnel who previously attended the DoTS training and was participated in by selected job order employees and representatives from various sections and units, including the offices of the District Engineer and Assistant District Engineer.

The program commenced at 8:00 AM with an opening message from Ms. Mizpah Lyn A. Ko, Chief of the Administrative Section, who emphasized the importance of DoTS in fast-tracking document processing and fostering accountability across all sectors of the office.

Mr. Romeo A. Julaton, Administrative Officer IV, served as the main resource speaker. He provided an overview of DoTS based on recent issuances, highlighting the system's functionality, user roles, and required compliance measures, including the penalties for delays. Mr. Julaton detailed the application of DoTS in civil works, consultancy, and procurement of goods, providing clear guidelines, process flows, and sample documents for each type of transaction.

The afternoon session continued with the discussion on procurement of goods and proper documentation procedures, followed by insights into transaction termination and modification. Mr. Lloydwin Lobreño, IT staff, was also acknowledged for his technical role in supporting DoTS operations.