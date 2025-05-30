Communist terrorist
killed in armed encounter in Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 30, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A Communist terrorist was killed in an armed encounter
between the 87th Infantry “Hinirang” Battalion of the 8th Infantry
“Stormtroopers” Division against 20 heavily armed individuals in San
Jose de Buan, Samar, on May 29, 2025.
The
slain individual and the group are believed to be members of the
Regional Security Force of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee (EVRPC).
The encounter occurred
during a Focused Military Operation (FMO) and resulted in a
25-minute firefight. The Communist Terrorist Group withdrew from the
area, leaving behind the body of an unidentified member. The
military is currently working to establish the individual’s identity
of the deceased in order to provide a proper burial.
In addition to the
fatality, government forces also recovered several war materials,
including three long magazines, one short magazine of 5.56mm
caliber, 51 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, one bandolier, and
various subversive documents.
No government personnel
were killed or injured during the operation.
Lieutenant Colonel Kim M
Ilao, Acting Commanding Officer of the 87th IB, lauded the troops
for their decisive actions.
“We remain determined in
dismantling EVRPC and their exploitation of our communities," Lt.
Col. Ilao said.
Meanwhile, Major General
Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division,
renewed his call for the remaining CTG members to surrender and
reintegrate into society. He also reassured that the government’s
Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) remains
open to those who wish to abandon the armed struggle.
“Lagi pong bukas ang
pintuan ng gobyerno para sa inyong pagsuko. Our intentions and
promises are clear. No further harm will come to those who will
choose to lay down their weapons and choose peace. Kasama at
maaasahan niyo po kami sa pagkamit ng mas mapayapang bagong Samar,”
said Maj. Gen. Orio.