Communist terrorist killed in armed encounter in Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 30, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A Communist terrorist was killed in an armed encounter between the 87th Infantry “Hinirang” Battalion of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division against 20 heavily armed individuals in San Jose de Buan, Samar, on May 29, 2025.

The slain individual and the group are believed to be members of the Regional Security Force of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

The encounter occurred during a Focused Military Operation (FMO) and resulted in a 25-minute firefight. The Communist Terrorist Group withdrew from the area, leaving behind the body of an unidentified member. The military is currently working to establish the individual’s identity of the deceased in order to provide a proper burial.

In addition to the fatality, government forces also recovered several war materials, including three long magazines, one short magazine of 5.56mm caliber, 51 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, one bandolier, and various subversive documents.

No government personnel were killed or injured during the operation.

Lieutenant Colonel Kim M Ilao, Acting Commanding Officer of the 87th IB, lauded the troops for their decisive actions.

“We remain determined in dismantling EVRPC and their exploitation of our communities," Lt. Col. Ilao said.

Meanwhile, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, renewed his call for the remaining CTG members to surrender and reintegrate into society. He also reassured that the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) remains open to those who wish to abandon the armed struggle.