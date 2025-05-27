PH 2025 elections did
not meet int’l standards for free, fair elections –Observer Mission
Report
Voter
disenfranchisement, vote-buying, systematic repression, and foreign
interference cited as key findings
By
ICHRP
May 27, 2025
QUEZON CITY – The
2025 Philippine midterm elections “did not meet international
standards for free and fair elections,” according to the final
report of the International Observer Mission (IOM) released today,
citing “grave and widespread violations” of human rights across the
country. The mission’s findings point to a confluence of factors
that severely undermined the integrity of the electoral process:
voter disenfranchisement, widespread vote-buying, systemic human
rights violations, the entrenched power of domestic political
dynasties, and the foreign military influence in local political
affairs.
“The rights of Filipinos
to vote freely and without coercion were compromised,” says IOM
Commissioner Lee Rhiannon. “The climate of fear, normalized
vote-buying and militarization that surrounded the elections
reflects a failure to uphold international democratic standards.”
The IOM’s conclusion is
based on weeks of intensive documentation by international field
teams deployed across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao during the
election campaign and on election day, May 12. Observers conducted
on-the-ground interviews with voters, poll watchers, campaigners,
local officials, and civil society leaders, while remote teams
tracked digital disinformation, overseas absentee voting, and media
coverage.
The comprehensive report
is the result of an independent international initiative that adopts
a rights-based approach to monitoring the elections. This was
organized by the International Coalition for Human Rights in the
Philippines (ICHRP) and launched in 2022.
For the 2025 mission, more
than 50 international human rights advocates took part, with field
Observers deployed to priority areas with histories of
election-related violence. The Mission partnered with local
watchdogs such as Kontra Daya and Vote Report PH, while remote teams
monitored digital disinformation, overseas absentee voting (OAV),
and voting irregularities abroad.
“Our findings point to a
widespread pattern of repression and vote-buying alongside threats
of foreign interference,” said IOM Commissioner Andrea Mann. “The
red-tagging of progressive candidates, vote-buying,
disenfranchisement, and militarization are not isolated problems.
These reflect a deeply compromised system.”
“Given the scale and
severity of these violations, we conclude that the 2025 Philippine
elections failed to meet international standards for free, fair, and
democratic elections,” Mann stated.
Voter Disenfranchisement,
Vote-Buying
“These elections violated
key articles of the International Covenant on Civil and Political
Rights, to which the Philippines is a state party,” said ICHRP
Global Council Chairperson Peter Murphy. The IOM Final Report
documented 545 cases of electoral violations, including vote-buying,
disenfranchisement, harassment, and even election-related killings
and disappearances. “These abuses fundamentally undermined the
rights of Filipinos to participate in free and fair elections,” he
added.
The Mission highlighted
the rampant voter disenfranchisement. Malfunctioning automated
counting machines (ACMs), ballots misread as overvotes, and
pre-marked or misprinted ballots disenfranchised thousands. COMELEC
failed to explain why the machines ran on a non-certified software
version, casting doubt on the integrity of the results.
According to the report,
the disenfranchisement extended overseas, where online registration
glitches and delayed pre-enrolment requirements led to a
historically low 18.12% voter turnout among OFWs, far below even the
usual participation rates. Workers and the urban poor were similarly
excluded, as May 13 was not declared a paid holiday, forcing many to
choose between voting and earning income.
Murphy also raised alarm
over the scale of vote-buying, calling it “scandalous interference
with the election.” The IOM alone, recorded 111 vote-buying
incidents, with COMELEC receiving 158 formal complaints but issuing
only minimal sanctions. Some party-lists, such as Ako Bicol,
reportedly offered up to 16,000 PHP (~289 USD) per vote. “Mass
poverty and entrenched inequality have enabled political dynasties
and business-funded candidates to distort electoral outcomes,”
Murphy stated.
He mentioned the
recommendations from the IOM report on electoral reforms, including
the adoption of a hybrid manual-automated voting system, addressing
the inaccessible OFW registration process, and the declaration of
election day as a paid public holiday.
Red-Tagging,
militarization undermine free elections
“The 2025 midterm election
failed to uphold the most basic democratic principle: the people’s
uncoerced right to choose their leaders,” said IOM Commissioner
Rhiannon. “The abuses by various arms of state power documented here
reveal the extent of the failed Filipino electoral process. These
abuses not only constitute electoral violations, they also
constitute violations of human rights and international humanitarian
law.”
Central to these
violations, she pointed out, was the systematic use of red-tagging,
which she described as "the most frequently reported violation."
There were 112 documented cases solely by the Mission, while a
staggering 1,445 cases were reported to the IOM local election
watchdog Vote Report PH. "It is used to smear reputations, deter
campaigning, and prevent people from voting," Rhiannon explained.
The Commissioner recounted
disturbing cases of red-tagging and intimidation: from tarpaulins
branding progressive candidates “NPA” and “terrorist” in Southern
Tagalog to the display of fake coffins marked with blood and names
of activist groups across the country. “In Western Visayas, soldiers
interrogated children as young as five. In Abra, the military handed
out ‘surrender papers’ in exchange for financial aid or a chance to
‘clear’ one's name,” she added. Rhiannon emphasized that these
abuses were not isolated but part of a “well-funded campaign
involving the police, military, and the National Task Force to End
Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).”
“The unchecked labeling of
progressive groups as insurgents has fostered a climate of fear,
suppressed political participation, and severely undermined
democratic space,” Rhiannon said.
Violation of national
sovereignty highlighted
IOM Commissioner Colleen
Moore pointed out the timing and scope of the U.S.-led Balikatan
military exercises, which overlapped with the Philippine 2025
midterm elections, as a major distortion of democratic space. “The
concurrent staging of large-scale war games with over 15,000 foreign
and local troops during an electoral campaign is not just poor
judgment. It is an outright violation of national sovereignty of
Filipinos,” Moore said.
She emphasized that the
exercises were “framed by government officials and
administration-aligned candidates as defensive maneuvers against an
imminent threat, but in reality, it contributed to manufacturing a
climate of fear designed to steer public opinion toward pro-U.S.,
pro-Marcos candidates.” According to the IOM report, this
convergence of militarization and electoral politics "compromised
the conditions necessary for a free and fair vote."
The IOM Commissioner noted
that candidates advocating an independent foreign policy were
vilified as “Beijing’s puppets,” while dissent was drowned out by
the state narrative equating opposition to the exercises with
disloyalty. "The international community must recognize that ongoing
military cooperation, such as Balikatan, directly contributes to
political repression and distorts civic discourse," Moore stated.
She referenced recommendations from the report calling for an end to
foreign military activities and security aid to the Philippines
during electoral periods and beyond.
Observer mission
recommendations
The report issued a
comprehensive set of recommendations aimed at addressing deep-rooted
structural issues in the country’s electoral and governance systems.
The report emphasizes that many of these recommendations echo those
made in its 2022 findings. This is evidence, it states, of “the
persistence of systemic issues that continue to shape electoral
processes in the Philippines.”
Among its primary calls
are the adoption of a hybrid election system that allows for both
manual and automated vote verification, the urgent passage of the
long-delayed Anti-Dynasty Bill, and measures to ensure
nonpartisanship and transparency of the COMELEC. The IOM also
highlighted the need for legal reforms that would empower voters to
report violations such as vote-buying without fear of retaliation.
The IOM extended its
appeal to the international community, calling for sustained
scrutiny of the Philippine electoral process and human rights
situation. It specifically calls for the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC,
describing it as a “central apparatus of red-tagging, intimidation,
and political repression.”
The IOM urges the
Philippine government to criminalize red-tagging, outlaw the use of
private armies, repeal the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, and rejoin
the International Criminal Court (ICC) as essential steps toward
restoring democratic space and accountability. These measures, the
report states, are vital to protecting civil society, enabling
peaceful political participation, and rebuilding public confidence
in the country’s democratic institutions.
As Commissioner Moore
emphasized, “Free and fair elections cannot occur in an environment
where voters are manipulated by fear, opposition voices are
silenced, and foreign powers shape public discourse.” The
Commissioners underscored that their report amplifies the voices of
Filipinos already bravely speaking out, and reflects a shared call
to uphold every people’s right to choose their leaders free from
fear, coercion, or foreign interference.