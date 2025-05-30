Never surrender
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
May 30, 2025
THIS is the attitude to
have in the face of our unavoidable weaknesses and temptations and
the consequences they bring. We should just get up after every fall,
say sorry for every mistake and sin we commit, continue asking for
grace and polishing our virtues and skills in the ascetical
struggle, and just move on. God always understands, always forgives,
and is eager to help us in every way if we would just be receptive
to him.
In the gospel, we read
this warning and the reassurance of divine mercy from Christ: “Amen,
amen I say to you, that you shall lament and weep, but the world
shall rejoice, and you shall be made sorrowful, but your sorrow
shall be turned into joy.” (Jn 16 20) All we have to do, as what
Christ suggested, is the following: “If you ask the Father any thing
in my name, he will give it to you.” (Jn 16,23)
We should make our
weaknesses, mistakes and sins a strong reason to go back to God
rather than to run away from him. They can be made to show our
greater faith and love for God. As a psalm would put it: “Put your
hope in the Lord, for with him is mercy and fullness of redemption.”
(130,7)
Let’s be like that sinful
woman who barged into a party where Christ was invited by a
self-righteous host. She paid great homage to him which made the
host to be critical of Christ for allowing a sinful woman to do what
she did. To which, Christ told him: “I say to you, her sins, which
are many, are forgiven, for she loved much; but he who is forgiven
little, loves little.” (Lk 7,47)
We should always
strengthen our faith in God’s ever-ready mercy and compassion. Of
course, we should also try not to abuse God’s goodness, even if we
know that despite our best efforts we still end up abusing it just
the same. But whatever happens, we should just go back to God.
That’s what matters in the end.
We need to strengthen our
spirit of divine filiation – that God is our father who is all
merciful and compassionate, who is all willing to do anything for us
just to get us back to him.
We should just move on,
not wasting too much time to lament over our mistakes and sins. To
be sure, life still has a lot more to offer us, and it’s up to us to
face the new challenges that actually offer us new opportunities.
Thus, we have to learn to
be resilient, knowing how to re-invent ourselves to tackle more
effectively these new challenges and opportunities. Let’s remember
that if one door closes, another one opens. Let’s recover our zest
for life. And if need be, let us just grin and bear it, never
allowing our smile and sense of humor to disappear.
Let’s remember that God is
always in control, and that with him everything works always for the
good, including things that can cause us great pain and suffering.
Thus, the first thing to recover and to keep strong and vibrant
should be our spiritual life, our life of faith, hope and charity,
our piety, our prayer and spirit of sacrifice.
We already have all the
means to protect ourselves, defend and conquer the bad spirit that
can insinuate itself into our life. We have God’s word, we have the
sacraments, we have the edifying life-testimonies of saints and many
other holy men and women, including those who are still alive.