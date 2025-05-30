Never surrender

By Fr. ROY CIMAGALA , roycimagala@gmail.com

THIS is the attitude to have in the face of our unavoidable weaknesses and temptations and the consequences they bring. We should just get up after every fall, say sorry for every mistake and sin we commit, continue asking for grace and polishing our virtues and skills in the ascetical struggle, and just move on. God always understands, always forgives, and is eager to help us in every way if we would just be receptive to him.

In the gospel, we read this warning and the reassurance of divine mercy from Christ: “Amen, amen I say to you, that you shall lament and weep, but the world shall rejoice, and you shall be made sorrowful, but your sorrow shall be turned into joy.” (Jn 16 20) All we have to do, as what Christ suggested, is the following: “If you ask the Father any thing in my name, he will give it to you.” (Jn 16,23)

We should make our weaknesses, mistakes and sins a strong reason to go back to God rather than to run away from him. They can be made to show our greater faith and love for God. As a psalm would put it: “Put your hope in the Lord, for with him is mercy and fullness of redemption.” (130,7)

Let’s be like that sinful woman who barged into a party where Christ was invited by a self-righteous host. She paid great homage to him which made the host to be critical of Christ for allowing a sinful woman to do what she did. To which, Christ told him: “I say to you, her sins, which are many, are forgiven, for she loved much; but he who is forgiven little, loves little.” (Lk 7,47)

We should always strengthen our faith in God’s ever-ready mercy and compassion. Of course, we should also try not to abuse God’s goodness, even if we know that despite our best efforts we still end up abusing it just the same. But whatever happens, we should just go back to God. That’s what matters in the end.

We need to strengthen our spirit of divine filiation – that God is our father who is all merciful and compassionate, who is all willing to do anything for us just to get us back to him.

We should just move on, not wasting too much time to lament over our mistakes and sins. To be sure, life still has a lot more to offer us, and it’s up to us to face the new challenges that actually offer us new opportunities.

Thus, we have to learn to be resilient, knowing how to re-invent ourselves to tackle more effectively these new challenges and opportunities. Let’s remember that if one door closes, another one opens. Let’s recover our zest for life. And if need be, let us just grin and bear it, never allowing our smile and sense of humor to disappear.

Let’s remember that God is always in control, and that with him everything works always for the good, including things that can cause us great pain and suffering. Thus, the first thing to recover and to keep strong and vibrant should be our spiritual life, our life of faith, hope and charity, our piety, our prayer and spirit of sacrifice.