Farmers’ agony ends as
DAR inaugurates paved road
|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) turns over the 1.418
linear kilometer rehabilitated Barangay Sto. Niño-Barangay
New Kawayan road in Tacloban City.
(DAR-8 Photo)
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
May 29, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY –
Residents of Barangay New Kawayan, a farming village north of this
city, expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and
Agrarian Reform Secretary, Conrado Estrella III, for realizing their
long cherished dream, a concrete road.
On Thursday, May 22 this
year, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional
Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, led the inauguration and turnover
of the 1.4 linear-kilometer Barangay New Kawayan-Sto. Niño
farm-to-market road to the two remote villages for the maintenance.
Yu stressed that
construction of farm-to-market roads in remote farming villages is
among the priorities of the Marcos administration and one of the
nine point agenda of Secretary Estrella.
He disclosed that the
P21-million road project, implemented by the Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH), is funded under the agrarian reform fund
(ARF).
Welefortes Bodaña,
president of the Barangay 101 Vegetable Farmers Association shared
that this has been their long cherished dream.
She explained that during
rainy days before, the entire area becomes very muddy. One could
hardly walk because the mud is up to here, Bodaña added pointing to
her leg, just below the knee.
With the now concreted
road, farmers here will no longer carry on their heads their
harvests, or hire somebody to bring them to the check point, where
buyers await, said Bodaña. The buyers, with their vehicles, now come
to our farm to pick the vegetables, she exclaimed.
For Barangay Chairman,
Rafael Manhuyod, he sees this project to bring a significant
improvement in the quality of life, not only of the farmers but of
all the residents in this area.
About 289 farmers are
expected to benefit from this project.