Army ROTC cadets showcase research prototypes for national defense, nation-building



RESCOM, PA Commander, Maj Gen. Ramon P. Zagala PA, and TUP President, Engr. Reynaldo P. Ramos sign a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at fostering research collaboration, technology transfer, training, seminars, and workshops, in alignment with the goals of the PA's Reserve Force Development during the First ROTC Innovation Expo last June 08, 2025 at the TUP Main campus, San Marcelino St, Ayala Blvd, Ermita, Manila.

By OACPA

June 9, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army (PA), through the Reserve Command, Philippine Army, in partnership with the Technical University of the Philippines (TUP), showcased the research design capabilities of the TUP Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Army cadets in the first ROTC Innovation Expo last June 08, 2025 at the TUP Main campus, San Marcelino St, Ayala Blvd, Ermita, Manila. The expo aims to focus on the ROTC's role in research and development that can contribute to the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) implementation of the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP).

The SRDP initiative advocates for increased involvement of universities and higher educational institutions in promoting science-driven industrialization, which is essential for strengthening national defense and security. Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, Commanding General of the Philippine Army, also stressed the significance of integrating PA Reserve components into national defense strategies and nation-building efforts as part of broader policy initiatives.

The Reserve Command, Philippine Army Commander, Maj. Gen. Ramon P. Zagala PA, who was the Guest of Honor and Speaker, praised the research prototypes developed by the TUP ROTC. He highlighted their potential for supporting the Philippine Army's operations during wartime and for addressing the needs of the Filipino people during peacetime emergencies.

The winning research designs included:

- Design and Implementation of a Software-Integrated Thermal Night Vision System for Military Field Operations

- Design and Fabrication of a Permanent Magnet DC Generator Powered by a Building-Mounted Fibonacci Wind Turbine with an IT-Based Charging Station

- Therapod: A Multi-Turn LLM Agent for Conversational Therapeutic Interaction and Speech Emotion Recognition

- Bawkbox: An Automated Poultry Feeder and Water Dispenser Using ESP32 with Real-Time Monitoring (Water Quality Sensors, Load-Based Feed Monitoring) and Camera-Based Illness Detection Using Raspberry Pi 4 for Small Poultry Farms

The event also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Reserve Command, PA, and TUP, aimed at fostering research collaboration, technology transfer, training, seminars, and workshops, in alignment with the goals of the PA's Reserve Force Development.