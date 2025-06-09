Army ROTC cadets
showcase research prototypes for national defense, nation-building
|
By
OACPA
June 9, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army (PA), through the Reserve Command,
Philippine Army, in partnership with the Technical University of the
Philippines (TUP), showcased the research design capabilities of the
TUP Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Army cadets in the first
ROTC Innovation Expo last June 08, 2025 at the TUP Main campus, San
Marcelino St, Ayala Blvd, Ermita, Manila. The expo aims to focus on
the ROTC's role in research and development that can contribute to
the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) implementation of the
Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP).
The SRDP initiative
advocates for increased involvement of universities and higher
educational institutions in promoting science-driven
industrialization, which is essential for strengthening national
defense and security. Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, Commanding General of
the Philippine Army, also stressed the significance of integrating
PA Reserve components into national defense strategies and
nation-building efforts as part of broader policy initiatives.
The Reserve Command,
Philippine Army Commander, Maj. Gen. Ramon P. Zagala PA, who was the
Guest of Honor and Speaker, praised the research prototypes
developed by the TUP ROTC. He highlighted their potential for
supporting the Philippine Army's operations during wartime and for
addressing the needs of the Filipino people during peacetime
emergencies.
The winning research
designs included:
- Design and
Implementation of a Software-Integrated Thermal Night Vision System
for Military Field Operations
- Design and Fabrication
of a Permanent Magnet DC Generator Powered by a Building-Mounted
Fibonacci Wind Turbine with an IT-Based Charging Station
- Therapod: A Multi-Turn
LLM Agent for Conversational Therapeutic Interaction and Speech
Emotion Recognition
- Bawkbox: An Automated
Poultry Feeder and Water Dispenser Using ESP32 with Real-Time
Monitoring (Water Quality Sensors, Load-Based Feed Monitoring) and
Camera-Based Illness Detection Using Raspberry Pi 4 for Small
Poultry Farms
The event also featured
the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Reserve
Command, PA, and TUP, aimed at fostering research collaboration,
technology transfer, training, seminars, and workshops, in alignment
with the goals of the PA's Reserve Force Development.
Other ROTC units from
across the National Capital Region (NCR), led by Col. Rey Ferdinand
G. Ga, Commander of the NCR Regional Community Defense Group, along
with Engr. Reynaldo P. Ramos, TUP President, and various TUP
officials, alumni, and representatives from the PA's Office of the
Assistant Chief of Staff for Reservists and Retirees Affairs, OG9,
also participated in the activity.