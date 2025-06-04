DPWH completes flood control project in Catbalogan City

Press Release

June 4, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Samar 2nd District Engineering Office has successfully completed the construction of flood control structures along Antiao Bridge IV, also known as the Catbalogan Diversion Bridge, located in Barangay San Andres, Catbalogan City. The project was finished on schedule, marking a significant milestone in the city’s infrastructure and disaster resilience efforts.

Implemented under Contract ID 24IK0042 with funding from the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the completed project had a total allocation of P150 million, with an actual contract amount of P144,748,426.49.

The project included construction of 518 meters of concrete slope protection with parapet wall to shield against river overflow and soil erosion, installation of 52 solar-powered LED roadway lights to ensure safety and visibility along the bridge and adjacent road sections.

Led by Project Engineer Engr. Emmanuel G. Jumagdao, this infrastructure serves a dual purpose: protecting lives and property from flood risks while enhancing transportation safety and mobility in the area. The structure is expected to significantly reduce flood impact, especially during the rainy season, and strengthen the city’s disaster preparedness.