DPWH completes flood
control project in Catbalogan City
Press Release
June 4, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office has successfully completed the
construction of flood control structures along Antiao Bridge IV,
also known as the Catbalogan Diversion Bridge, located in Barangay
San Andres, Catbalogan City. The project was finished on schedule,
marking a significant milestone in the city’s infrastructure and
disaster resilience efforts.
Implemented under Contract
ID 24IK0042 with funding from the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA),
the completed project had a total allocation of P150 million, with
an actual contract amount of P144,748,426.49.
The project included
construction of 518 meters of concrete slope protection with parapet
wall to shield against river overflow and soil erosion, installation
of 52 solar-powered LED roadway lights to ensure safety and
visibility along the bridge and adjacent road sections.
Led by Project Engineer
Engr. Emmanuel G. Jumagdao, this infrastructure serves a dual
purpose: protecting lives and property from flood risks while
enhancing transportation safety and mobility in the area. The
structure is expected to significantly reduce flood impact,
especially during the rainy season, and strengthen the city’s
disaster preparedness.
The project benefits
residents of Barangay San Andres and surrounding communities who
frequently use the Catbalogan Diversion Bridge, ensuring safer
travel and greater protection against natural disasters.