Expect suffering if we
follow Christ
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
June 6, 2025
THAT’S how the cookie
crumbles. If we choose to follow Christ as consistently as possible,
we should expect suffering along the way and at the end. In fact,
suffering would be an abiding companion in our life.
We can draw this
conclusion from that gospel episode where Christ asked Peter three
times if Peter loved him. (cfr. Jn 21,15-19) After Peter professed
his love for Christ in a most fervent way after being asked for the
third time, Christ told him what would happen to him.
“Amen, amen I say to thee,
when you were younger, you girded yourself, and walked where you
wanted. But when you shall be old, you shall stretch forth your
hands, and another shall gird you, and lead you where you would
rather not go,” Christ told him. “And this he said, signifying by
what death he should glorify God. And when he had said this, he said
to him: Follow me.” (Jn 21,18-19)
What can immediately come
to mind is that to be truly in love with Christ and to follow him as
we should, we should not be surprised if suffering would come our
way. In fact, we have to expect it and be prepared for it,
understanding it as the clearest sign of love, of being with Christ.
A love without suffering is not true love.
And this suffering comes
in the first place from our own selves, from our own wounded flesh
that would always try to go on its own way and law even if it goes
against our very own nature and against God’s law. This predicament
will always be with us all the way to our death, no matter how
determined we are in trying to live a holy and chaste life.
Besides, we have to
contend with the many problematic things in this world – a lot of
misunderstanding, persecution, injustice, etc. And there’s also the
devil who will never take a break from tempting us. He will always
cling to us like a leech.
We need to be clear about
this truth of our faith. If we really want to truly love, we should
be willing to suffer out of love for God and for all souls. We need
to realize that the willingness to suffer is the ultimate proof that
our love is genuine. Love should not just be a matter of goodwill,
of benevolence, of doing some good to others. It has to go all the
way to an eagerness to suffer for the others.
This is what Christ has
done for us and has commanded us to do. Being both God and man,
Christ should be seen by us as the epitome of true love which is the
very essence of God that is also meant for us since we are supposed
to be God’s image and likeness.
In showing us that love
where the willingness to suffer is highlighted, St. Paul made this
description of Christ: “Have this mind among yourselves, which is
yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did
not count equality with God a thing to be grasped.
“Rather, he emptied
himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness
of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by
becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”
(Phil 2,5-8)
We have to be willing to
suffer the way Christ suffered for all of us. That is what true love
is. No wonder that Christ himself said: “Greater love has no one
than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (Jn 15,13)