Another Communist-Terrorist fighter killed, squad automatic weapon seized as Northern Samar clash continues

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 5, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, recovered another slain member of the Communist New People’s Army Terrorist (CNT) group during a continuing hot-pursuit operation following recent armed encounters in Barangay Nagoocan, Catubig, Northern Samar, on June 4, 2025.

This latest recovery brings the total number of CNT fatalities in the Northern Samar clashes to five.

Alongside the remains, troops from the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) recovered a Ultimax squad automatic weapon, an M16 rifle, and a Uzi submachine gun. Authorities are investigating the origin of the firearms, particularly whether any were previously issued to government forces.

8ID troops immediately secured the remains of the slain CNT member and the recovered high-powered firearms. Authorities have also launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the identities of the five slain CNTs, who will be given a dignified burial.

Meanwhile, the soldier who sustained a gunshot wound during the intense firefight is now in stable condition and is receiving full medical support and treatment.

Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G. Orio, commander of the 8ID, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased CNTs while emphasizing the importance of recovering government-issued equipment used by the terrorist group to sow violence in communities.

“This retrieval is regarded by the Philippine Army as a significant step in regaining control over critical government property and denying the CNTs the use of military assets to pursue their interests,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.

“The 8ID will remain relentless in its mission to secure every inch of territory and every piece of equipment that strengthens our fight to establish peace and development in every community we serve,” he added.