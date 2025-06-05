Another
Communist-Terrorist fighter killed, squad automatic weapon seized as
Northern Samar clash continues
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 5, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, recovered
another slain member of the Communist New People’s Army Terrorist (CNT)
group during a continuing hot-pursuit operation following recent
armed encounters in Barangay Nagoocan, Catubig, Northern Samar, on
June 4, 2025.
This
latest recovery brings the total number of CNT fatalities in the
Northern Samar clashes to five.
Alongside the remains,
troops from the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) recovered a Ultimax
squad automatic weapon, an M16 rifle, and a Uzi submachine gun.
Authorities are investigating the origin of the firearms,
particularly whether any were previously issued to government
forces.
8ID troops immediately
secured the remains of the slain CNT member and the recovered
high-powered firearms. Authorities have also launched a thorough
investigation to ascertain the identities of the five slain CNTs,
who will be given a dignified burial.
Meanwhile, the soldier who
sustained a gunshot wound during the intense firefight is now in
stable condition and is receiving full medical support and
treatment.
Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G.
Orio, commander of the 8ID, extended his condolences to the families
of the deceased CNTs while emphasizing the importance of recovering
government-issued equipment used by the terrorist group to sow
violence in communities.
“This retrieval is
regarded by the Philippine Army as a significant step in regaining
control over critical government property and denying the CNTs the
use of military assets to pursue their interests,” Maj. Gen. Orio
said.
“The 8ID will remain
relentless in its mission to secure every inch of territory and
every piece of equipment that strengthens our fight to establish
peace and development in every community we serve,” he added.
Maj. Gen. Orio also called
on remaining CNT members to lay down their arms, return to the fold
of the law, and avail themselves of the government’s National
Amnesty Program. He encouraged them to coordinate with their
relatives for safe passage and to formally apply for amnesty.