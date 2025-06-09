3 of 5 killed rebels
identified; Families condemn Communists-Terrorist exploitation in
Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 9, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine
Army, has identified three of the five fatalities during hot-pursuit
operation against Communists-Terrorists in Catubig, Northern Samar,
on 08 June 2025.
The remains were turned
over to their respective families through direct coordination with
local government units.
Identified among the
killed CNTs were Noel Lebico Sr., a resident of Roxas, Catubig;
Arnel Aquino of Barangay Osmeña, Palapag; and Nonoy Norcio of Luneta,
Gamay, Northern Samar. Their identities were further confirmed by
alias “In-In,” vice squad leader of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerrilla
Unit, Sub-Regional Committee Arctic, Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee, who surrendered to the 8ID on June 2, 2025.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G Orio, Commander, 8ID, commended the invaluable coordination of the
residents with government forces, which contributed to the
successful neutralization of the CNTs, who were reportedly involved
in extortion activities in the area.
“The cooperation of the
citizens was a manifestation of the deepening trust and rapport
between the military and the communities we serve and protect. The
ideals that these Communists-Terrorists once used to deceive the
people no longer served them, because their narratives of
“liberation” were constantly dismantled by the lived experiences of
the very people they claimed to represent,” said Maj. Gen Orio.
Meanwhile, the families of
the neutralized CNTs condemned the Communists-Terrorists who
convinced their family members to join the armed struggle and point
them as primarily responsible for their deaths.
“An akon tatay nga hi Noel
Lebico Sr., in osa nga biktima han walhon nga pagtoo han terorista
nga grupo. Nanginginyupo ako han akon bugto nga aada pa ha kagi-osan
nga bumalik na hiya ha pi-od han gobyerno kay waray dadangatan iton
ira waray direksiyon nga idolohiya nga gintotoohan,” Noel Lebico
Jr., son of Noel Lebico Sr., pleaded as he condemn the CNT’s
exploitation and radicalization of the marginalized people of
Northern Samar.
“My father, Noel Lebico
Sr., was also a victim of the is also a victim of the twisted
beliefs of the communist-terrorist group. I am also calling on my
brother to surrender, because he’s been fighting for and supporting
the wrong people.”
Maj. Gen. Orio reiterated
his call to remaining CNTs to surrender and avail themselves of
government assistance through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local
Integration Program (E-CLIP).
“As we help the community
move forward, we should also be reminded of the shared
responsibility we have with other branches of the government to
sustain this newfound unity and vigilance. A continued support and
commitment to our mission will always be crucial. If this operation
has proven anything, it is that real peace and development begin
when the people themselves become our partners in building peace,”
Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.
“Kami po sa hanay ng
kasundalohan ay hindi magsasawang manawagan sa mga natitirang kasapi
ng komunistang-teroristang grupo na sumuko at magbalik loob na sa
gobyerno. As the bodies of the slain CNTs were laid to rest, I also
call for peace, hoping that no other parents would lose a child, and
no child would lose a parent to a conflict that is never theirs to
fight,” Maj. Gen. Orio concluded.