3 of 5 killed rebels identified; Families condemn Communists-Terrorist exploitation in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 9, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, has identified three of the five fatalities during hot-pursuit operation against Communists-Terrorists in Catubig, Northern Samar, on 08 June 2025.

The remains were turned over to their respective families through direct coordination with local government units.

Identified among the killed CNTs were Noel Lebico Sr., a resident of Roxas, Catubig; Arnel Aquino of Barangay Osmeña, Palapag; and Nonoy Norcio of Luneta, Gamay, Northern Samar. Their identities were further confirmed by alias “In-In,” vice squad leader of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit, Sub-Regional Committee Arctic, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee, who surrendered to the 8ID on June 2, 2025.

Major General Adonis Ariel G Orio, Commander, 8ID, commended the invaluable coordination of the residents with government forces, which contributed to the successful neutralization of the CNTs, who were reportedly involved in extortion activities in the area.

“The cooperation of the citizens was a manifestation of the deepening trust and rapport between the military and the communities we serve and protect. The ideals that these Communists-Terrorists once used to deceive the people no longer served them, because their narratives of “liberation” were constantly dismantled by the lived experiences of the very people they claimed to represent,” said Maj. Gen Orio.

Meanwhile, the families of the neutralized CNTs condemned the Communists-Terrorists who convinced their family members to join the armed struggle and point them as primarily responsible for their deaths.

“An akon tatay nga hi Noel Lebico Sr., in osa nga biktima han walhon nga pagtoo han terorista nga grupo. Nanginginyupo ako han akon bugto nga aada pa ha kagi-osan nga bumalik na hiya ha pi-od han gobyerno kay waray dadangatan iton ira waray direksiyon nga idolohiya nga gintotoohan,” Noel Lebico Jr., son of Noel Lebico Sr., pleaded as he condemn the CNT’s exploitation and radicalization of the marginalized people of Northern Samar.

“My father, Noel Lebico Sr., was also a victim of the is also a victim of the twisted beliefs of the communist-terrorist group. I am also calling on my brother to surrender, because he’s been fighting for and supporting the wrong people.”

Maj. Gen. Orio reiterated his call to remaining CNTs to surrender and avail themselves of government assistance through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

“As we help the community move forward, we should also be reminded of the shared responsibility we have with other branches of the government to sustain this newfound unity and vigilance. A continued support and commitment to our mission will always be crucial. If this operation has proven anything, it is that real peace and development begin when the people themselves become our partners in building peace,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.