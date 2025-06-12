Modern equipment makes
farming fun for Leyte farmers
agrarian reform beneficiaries organization (ARBO) from
Barangay Anahawan in Bato, Leyte receives various farm
machineries and equipment worth P3-million from the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
June 12, 2025
BATO, Leyte –
Farming is now easy and fun for a group of farmers from this town
who recently received various modern farm machineries and equipment
from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
With the four units of
earth ground auger drill machine provided to the Barangay Anahawan
Farmer Agriculture Cooperative (BAFAC), Dionesio Butlig Jr., BAFAC
chairman, shared that digging holes is now easy and fast compared to
the traditional way using bolo or shovel.
Aside from earth ground
auger drill machines, DAR also provided BAFAC five backpack sprayer
and one unit each of poly disk plough, adjustable disk harrow, hand
tractor multifunctional tiller and cultivator, corn sheller, and a
delivery truck.
These farm machineries and
equipment were formally turned over to them by DAR Eastern Visayas
Regional Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, in a simple ceremony
last week. He was assisted by Leyte Provincial Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (PARPO), Atty. Daniel Pen.
Agriculture is among the
sectors being prioritize by the administration of President
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and provision of modern farm equipment to
agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) is among the
nine point agenda of DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III, said Yu.
Butlig, in his message,
expressed gratitude to the President and Secretary Estrella for the
three million-peso worth of assistance which their organization
received under DAR’s Sustainable and Resilient Agrarian Reform
Community (SuRe ARC) Project. According to him, it would be easy for
them now to deliver their harvests to Bontoc (Southern Leyte), where
they usually sell their products.
BAFAC, which is into corn
and peanut production, has 130 members wherein 59 of them are
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).