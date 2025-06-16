News article
Excellence in action: CGPA lauds 8ID Stormtroopers’ accomplishments in Eastern Visayas

Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido visit to the 8ID

By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 16, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Highlighting the Army leadership’s commitment to operational excellence, personnel development, and sustained organizational readiness in Eastern Visayas, Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido visited the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division on June 13, 2025.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. Galido personally recognized several units and personnel of 8ID for their invaluable achievements and exemplary contributions to the mission of the Philippine Army through the Commanding General Philippine Army Awarding Ceremony.

In his remarks, Lt. Gen. Galido reaffirmed his commitment to promoting a positive work environment and healthy living conditions for every soldier and civilian employee. He discussed ongoing and future projects aimed at uplifting soldiers’ morale and welfare.

“Despite knowing the hardships and sacrifices that come with wearing the Philippine Army uniform, you still volunteered to serve – and that makes you different. That makes you the breathing force of this organization. Hence, your service must not only be rewarded with opportunities for professional growth but also with a working environment that promotes physical competency and mental resilience,” said Lt. Gen. Galido.

Lt. Gen. Galido also emphasized the need to professionalize the organization by requiring every soldier to attain Civil Service eligibility, which he described as a fundamental step toward securing their future.

“We must build a culture where every soldier is empowered. Hindi lang dapat kayo hinubog para maging mandirigma, but as professionals and leaders. Do not deprive your people of constant learning and education, because we must uphold the standards of the organization. The Philippine Army must not only be defined by its combat readiness but also by the quality and qualifications of its people,” Lt. Gen. Galido concluded.

The visit concluded with a Stormtroopers Road Run, where the Commanding General led 8ID Stormtroopers in promoting physical fitness – a vital aspect of every soldier’s competence.

 

 