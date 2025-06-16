Excellence in action:
CGPA lauds 8ID Stormtroopers’ accomplishments in Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 16, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Highlighting the Army leadership’s commitment to operational
excellence, personnel development, and sustained organizational
readiness in Eastern Visayas, Philippine Army Commanding General Lt.
Gen. Roy M. Galido visited the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division
on June 13, 2025.
During his visit, Lt. Gen.
Galido personally recognized several units and personnel of 8ID for
their invaluable achievements and exemplary contributions to the
mission of the Philippine Army through the Commanding General
Philippine Army Awarding Ceremony.
In his remarks, Lt. Gen.
Galido reaffirmed his commitment to promoting a positive work
environment and healthy living conditions for every soldier and
civilian employee. He discussed ongoing and future projects aimed at
uplifting soldiers’ morale and welfare.
“Despite knowing the
hardships and sacrifices that come with wearing the Philippine Army
uniform, you still volunteered to serve – and that makes you
different. That makes you the breathing force of this organization.
Hence, your service must not only be rewarded with opportunities for
professional growth but also with a working environment that
promotes physical competency and mental resilience,” said Lt. Gen.
Galido.
Lt. Gen. Galido also
emphasized the need to professionalize the organization by requiring
every soldier to attain Civil Service eligibility, which he
described as a fundamental step toward securing their future.
“We must build a culture
where every soldier is empowered. Hindi lang dapat kayo hinubog para
maging mandirigma, but as professionals and leaders. Do not deprive
your people of constant learning and education, because we must
uphold the standards of the organization. The Philippine Army must
not only be defined by its combat readiness but also by the quality
and qualifications of its people,” Lt. Gen. Galido concluded.
The visit concluded with a
Stormtroopers Road Run, where the Commanding General led 8ID
Stormtroopers in promoting physical fitness – a vital aspect of
every soldier’s competence.