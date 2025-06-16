Number of constructions in Eastern Visayas posts 9.3% increase in the 1st quarter of 2025

By PSA-8

June 16, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The region’s total number of constructions increased by 9.3 percent, from 1,392 constructions recorded in the 1st quarter of 2024 to 1,522 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2025.

The regional increase was brought about more than two-fold (247.6%) by the combined number of additions/alterations and repair buildings, from 42 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2024 to 146 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2025. The number of residential buildings also went up by 3.7 percent, from 831 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2024 to 862 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2025. On the other hand, the number of non-residential buildings decreased by 1.0 percent, recording 514 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2025 from 519 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2024.

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the number of residential buildings comprised 56.6 percent of the total constructions in the region, while non-residential buildings and additions/alterations and repairs accounted for 33.8 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.

The total value of constructions in the region increased to P4.5 billion in the 1st quarter of 2025 from P3.8 billion in the 1st quarter of 2024. This spike was attributed to the nearly six-fold (596.1%) surge in the value of construction for additions/alterations and repairs from P0.07 billion in the 1st quarter of 2024 to P0.5 billion in the 1st quarter of 2025. The total value of non-residential buildings increased by 23.9 percent, from P2.2 billion in the 1st quarter of 2024 to P2.7 billion in the 1st quarter of 2025. On the other hand, the total value of residential building constructions declined by 11.1 percent, from P1.5 billion in the 1st quarter of 2024 to P1.3 billion in the 1st quarter of 2025.

In terms of share to total value of construction, non-residential buildings’ value of construction comprised the bulk at 60.5 percent. The value of construction of residential buildings contributed 29.3 percent, while additions/alterations and repairs accounted for 10.2 percent of the region’s total value of constructions in the 1st quarter of 2025.

Average cost of construction per square meter was estimated at P11,109 for residential buildings and P10,993 for non-residential buildings.