Number of constructions
in Eastern Visayas posts 9.3% increase in the 1st quarter of 2025
By
PSA-8
June 16, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
region’s total number of constructions increased by 9.3 percent,
from 1,392 constructions recorded in the 1st quarter of 2024 to
1,522 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2025.
The
regional increase was brought about more than two-fold (247.6%) by
the combined number of additions/alterations and repair buildings,
from 42 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2024 to 146
constructions in the 1st quarter of 2025. The number of residential
buildings also went up by 3.7 percent, from 831 constructions in the
1st quarter of 2024 to 862 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2025.
On the other hand, the number of non-residential buildings decreased
by 1.0 percent, recording 514 constructions in the 1st quarter of
2025 from 519 constructions in the 1st quarter of 2024.
In the 1st quarter of
2025, the number of residential buildings comprised 56.6 percent of
the total constructions in the region, while non-residential
buildings and additions/alterations and repairs accounted for 33.8
percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.
The total value of
constructions in the region increased to P4.5 billion in the 1st
quarter of 2025 from P3.8 billion in the 1st quarter of 2024. This
spike was attributed to the nearly six-fold (596.1%) surge in the
value of construction for additions/alterations and repairs from
P0.07 billion in the 1st quarter of 2024 to P0.5 billion in the 1st
quarter of 2025. The total value of non-residential buildings
increased by 23.9 percent, from P2.2 billion in the 1st quarter of
2024 to P2.7 billion in the 1st quarter of 2025. On the other hand,
the total value of residential building constructions declined by
11.1 percent, from P1.5 billion in the 1st quarter of 2024 to P1.3
billion in the 1st quarter of 2025.
In terms of share to total
value of construction, non-residential buildings’ value of
construction comprised the bulk at 60.5 percent. The value of
construction of residential buildings contributed 29.3 percent,
while additions/alterations and repairs accounted for 10.2 percent
of the region’s total value of constructions in the 1st quarter of
2025.
Average cost of
construction per square meter was estimated at P11,109 for
residential buildings and P10,993 for non-residential buildings.
Data were based on the
results of construction statistics from approved building permits.