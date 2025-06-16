DPWH Samar 2nd DEO participates in nationwide simultaneous mangrove planting for DPWH 127th anniversary

Press Release

June 16, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – In celebration of the 127th Anniversary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Samar Second District Engineering Office actively joined the Nationwide Simultaneous Tree Planting Activity, with a focus on mangrove planting, held on June 11, 2025.

This initiative, held under the theme "Kaagapay sa Pag-unlad para sa Bagong Pilipinas," aligns with the celebration of Philippine Arbor Day and supports the national effort to promote environmental sustainability, coastal protection, and community resilience. The activity also highlights DPWH’s commitment to nation-building not only through infrastructure but also through environmental responsibility.

DPWH Samar 2nd DEO employees planted mangrove seedlings in selected coastal areas within the district, in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the local government. This effort aims to restore coastal ecosystems, protect against erosion and storm surges, and nurture marine biodiversity.

In accordance with the memorandum from the Office of the Secretary, each regional and district office was tasked to mobilize employees for the activity, and DPWH Samar 2nd DEO proudly fulfilled this commitment. The office also supported real-time social media dissemination to raise public awareness using the hashtag #DPWH127.

A post-activity report, including the number and type of trees planted and activity documentation, will be submitted to the Environmental Social Safeguards Division as part of the Department’s monitoring and evaluation.