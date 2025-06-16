DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
participates in nationwide simultaneous mangrove planting for DPWH
127th anniversary
Press Release
June 16, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
In celebration of the 127th Anniversary of the Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH), the Samar Second District Engineering
Office actively joined the Nationwide Simultaneous Tree Planting
Activity, with a focus on mangrove planting, held on June 11, 2025.
This initiative, held
under the theme "Kaagapay sa Pag-unlad para sa Bagong Pilipinas,"
aligns with the celebration of Philippine Arbor Day and supports the
national effort to promote environmental sustainability, coastal
protection, and community resilience. The activity also highlights
DPWH’s commitment to nation-building not only through infrastructure
but also through environmental responsibility.
DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
employees planted mangrove seedlings in selected coastal areas
within the district, in coordination with the Department of
Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the local government.
This effort aims to restore coastal ecosystems, protect against
erosion and storm surges, and nurture marine biodiversity.
In accordance with the
memorandum from the Office of the Secretary, each regional and
district office was tasked to mobilize employees for the activity,
and DPWH Samar 2nd DEO proudly fulfilled this commitment. The office
also supported real-time social media dissemination to raise public
awareness using the hashtag #DPWH127.
A post-activity report,
including the number and type of trees planted and activity
documentation, will be submitted to the Environmental Social
Safeguards Division as part of the Department’s monitoring and
evaluation.
The DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
reaffirms its dedication to sustainable development and continues to
stand as a partner in progress for a greener and stronger
Philippines.