Rise Up for Life and Rights backs ICC public counsel for victims and prosecutor’s opposition to Duterte’s interim release

By RISE UP

June 25, 2025

MANILA – Rise Up for Life and Rights supports and validates the position of the ICC Office of the Public Counsel for Victims (OPCV) and welcomes the response of the Office of the Prosecutor to oppose former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for interim release. The OPCV stands as a temporary representative for victims pending the appointment of legal representative of choice by the victims.

“Our collective prayers have not been in vain. Though tears continue to fall, we see hope in the Prosecutor’s action. We pray that our call for justice will be heard until the very end,” said Nanay Llore, one of the mothers of Rise Up.

For the victims’ families, Duterte remains a continuing threat to justice, to the integrity of the investigation, and to the safety of witnesses. They expressed deep gratitude to their legal counsel and to the many supporters who continue to stand with them in their ongoing fight for justice and accountability. “We thank our fellow mothers who never stop organizing and fighting. We are also deeply grateful to our lawyers, especially Atty. Conti, for her unwavering dedication, and to Atty. Neri, who has always stood beside us,” Llore Pasco continued.

Despite years of pain and fear, the mothers remain steadfast in their belief that truth will prevail. “Truth will always shine through the lies. This decision eased some of our fears. If Duterte were granted temporary release, we victims would once again be left vulnerable,” Pasco added. “Even if this isn’t yet the final victory, we feel that justice is drawing near, and that is a continuing and pulsating hope.”

From Geneva to the Philippines:

Philippine UPR Watch delegation is attending the 59th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Deaconess Rubylin Litao, coordinator of Rise Up, stated: “For years, the mothers have waited with deep patience, while justice remains elusive. Duterte must remain in detention, as this ensures the long-overdue trial proceeds. Anything less would dishonor the suffering of the thousands killed and the grief of those left behind.”

Litao emphasized that Duterte’s continued detention is essential, given his repeated threats, the deep entrenchment of his allies in government, and the risks to witnesses. “We pray that the wheels of justice must remain moving as the machinery of impunity remains active. Witnesses are still under threat. His release would jeopardize both the investigation and the lives of those who speak out.”

Litao cited Duterte’s past threats to “double the killings,” his intimidation of ICC officials, and the orchestrated harassment of witnesses by his associates as strong reasons for rejecting his request for interim freedom.

The ICC remains the only credible legal remedy to justice since the justice system in the Philippines remains dim and despondent. Several years of struggle, and only through the ICC and the collective and resolved action of the mothers that hope for justice came shining through. Litao emphasized, and thus, they urge that the Pre-Trial Chamber to uphold the Prosecutor’s position and ensure that it moves forward without delay.

Meanwhile, Rise Up for Life and for Rights stands firm in asserting that victims who have bravely stood up and fought for their loved ones must be protected. The families have already endured so much. The last thing they need is justice, without compromise, delay, or special treatment.

We urge the international community not to give in to calls for a haven for those facing trial. Justice must prioritize the victims, not be on the side of the powerful.