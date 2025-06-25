Rise Up for Life and
Rights backs ICC public counsel for victims and prosecutor’s
opposition to Duterte’s interim release
By
RISE UP
June 25, 2025
MANILA – Rise Up
for Life and Rights supports and validates the position of the ICC
Office of the Public Counsel for Victims (OPCV) and welcomes the
response of the Office of the Prosecutor to oppose former President
Rodrigo Duterte’s request for interim release. The OPCV stands as a
temporary representative for victims pending the appointment of
legal representative of choice by the victims.
“Our collective prayers
have not been in vain. Though tears continue to fall, we see hope in
the Prosecutor’s action. We pray that our call for justice will be
heard until the very end,” said Nanay Llore, one of the mothers of
Rise Up.
For the victims’ families,
Duterte remains a continuing threat to justice, to the integrity of
the investigation, and to the safety of witnesses. They expressed
deep gratitude to their legal counsel and to the many supporters who
continue to stand with them in their ongoing fight for justice and
accountability. “We thank our fellow mothers who never stop
organizing and fighting. We are also deeply grateful to our lawyers,
especially Atty. Conti, for her unwavering dedication, and to Atty.
Neri, who has always stood beside us,” Llore Pasco continued.
Despite years of pain and
fear, the mothers remain steadfast in their belief that truth will
prevail. “Truth will always shine through the lies. This decision
eased some of our fears. If Duterte were granted temporary release,
we victims would once again be left vulnerable,” Pasco added. “Even
if this isn’t yet the final victory, we feel that justice is drawing
near, and that is a continuing and pulsating hope.”
From Geneva to the
Philippines:
Philippine UPR Watch
delegation is attending the 59th Session of the UN Human Rights
Council in Geneva, Deaconess Rubylin Litao, coordinator of Rise Up,
stated: “For years, the mothers have waited with deep patience,
while justice remains elusive. Duterte must remain in detention, as
this ensures the long-overdue trial proceeds. Anything less would
dishonor the suffering of the thousands killed and the grief of
those left behind.”
Litao emphasized that
Duterte’s continued detention is essential, given his repeated
threats, the deep entrenchment of his allies in government, and the
risks to witnesses. “We pray that the wheels of justice must remain
moving as the machinery of impunity remains active. Witnesses are
still under threat. His release would jeopardize both the
investigation and the lives of those who speak out.”
Litao cited Duterte’s past
threats to “double the killings,” his intimidation of ICC officials,
and the orchestrated harassment of witnesses by his associates as
strong reasons for rejecting his request for interim freedom.
The ICC remains the only
credible legal remedy to justice since the justice system in the
Philippines remains dim and despondent. Several years of struggle,
and only through the ICC and the collective and resolved action of
the mothers that hope for justice came shining through. Litao
emphasized, and thus, they urge that the Pre-Trial Chamber to uphold
the Prosecutor’s position and ensure that it moves forward without
delay.
Meanwhile, Rise Up for
Life and for Rights stands firm in asserting that victims who have
bravely stood up and fought for their loved ones must be protected.
The families have already endured so much. The last thing they need
is justice, without compromise, delay, or special treatment.
We urge the international
community not to give in to calls for a haven for those facing
trial. Justice must prioritize the victims, not be on the side of
the powerful.
“Let justice proceed. Let
justice be served,” Litao concluded.