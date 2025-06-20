First DICT eGov kiosk now at PSA RSSO 08

By PSA-8

June 20, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) is one of the recipients of the eGov Kiosk from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) now installed at PSA RSSO 8 2nd Floor, Gaisano Capital, Real St., Tacloban City, Leyte.

The eGov kiosk is the very first e-government portal which geared to level-up digitalization of government services. It has the one-stop-shop features offering various services from both national and local government agencies aimed to allow clients access links on processes such as securing online appointment, applications and latest instructions without the need of going to each office they intend to visit. PSA Regional Director, Wilma A. Perante, personally welcomed and explored the eGov Kiosk which was set up at the nearest to the client’s area last 11 June 2025.