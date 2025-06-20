First DICT eGov kiosk
now at PSA RSSO 08
By
PSA-8
June 20, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office
VIII (PSA RSSO 8) is one of the recipients of the eGov Kiosk from
the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)
now installed at PSA RSSO 8 2nd Floor, Gaisano Capital, Real St.,
Tacloban City, Leyte.
The eGov kiosk is the very
first e-government portal which geared to level-up digitalization of
government services. It has the one-stop-shop features offering
various services from both national and local government agencies
aimed to allow clients access links on processes such as securing
online appointment, applications and latest instructions without the
need of going to each office they intend to visit. PSA Regional
Director, Wilma A. Perante, personally welcomed and explored the
eGov Kiosk which was set up at the nearest to the client’s area last
11 June 2025.
The kiosk also will also
assist the public without access to internet and will reduce long
queues and access the same services by downloading the eGov PH Super
App. This innovation is the very first e-government portal in the
country rolled out in selected Local Government Units (LGUs) and
National Government Agency (NGAs) in Region VIII.