8ID installs acting
801st Infantry Brigade commander
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 19, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division has installed an
Acting Commander of 801st Infantry Brigade in a Change of Command or
Relinquishment Ceremony at 801IBde Headquarters on Thursday, June
19, 2025 in Hinabangan, Samar.
The 8ID Commander, Major
General Adonis Ariel G. Orio was represented by 8ID Acting Division
Commander, Brigadier General Efren Morados, who presided over the
ceremony.
Brigadier General Lenart R
Lelina, the outgoing 801IBde Commander, relinquished the post to
Colonel Carmilo T Pangatungan, the incoming Acting Brigade
Commander.
Brig.Gen. Lelina is set to
retire on June 27, 2025, after three years of dedicated service as
the unit’s Brigade Commander.
In a message delivered by
Brig.Gen. Morados on behalf of 8ID Commander Maj.Gen. Orio, the 8ID
leadership lauded Brig. Gen. Lelina’s exemplary performance, which
played a vital role in the Division’s campaign to end local
insurgency in Eastern Visayas.
“Under your command, Sir,
the 801st Infantry Brigade became a driving force in our campaign to
end insurgency in Eastern Visayas. You led with both strength and
vision - executing over 5,000 combat and small-unit operations,
dismantling three guerrilla fronts, neutralizing and encouraging the
surrender of hundreds of CTG elements, and recovering a significant
cache of enemy weapons, explosives, and materials. Your service
reflects the highest ideals of the profession of arms. Well done,
Sir. You have led with honor and left a mark that matters,” Brig.Gen.
Morados said.
Maj. Gen. Orio also
challenged Col. Pangatungan as the new Acting Brigade Commander, to
build on the gains made by his predecessor and guide the Brigade in
the critical phase of transition.
“You are entrusted to
carry forward the momentum that has been built – to sustain
operational excellence, strengthen community partnerships, and guide
this Brigade through a critical period of transition as we shift
from internal security to territorial defense operations. Your
leadership must inspire stability, adaptability, and purpose,” he
added.
In his valedictory
address, Brig.Gen. Lelina thanked the men and women of 801st
Brigade, as well as the stakeholders and partner agencies for their
support and dedication throughout his term that led the unit to
achieve greater heights.
“For the past three years
and five months, I was given the task to head the 801st Brigade. I
do not claim this accomplishment bilang akin lamang kundi, of
course, gawa nating lahat ito. Kami dito sa Brigade, nakikita namin
kung ano yung mga individual contributions of the units. All those
accomplishments are not mine, hindi sa akin iyon kundi collective
accomplishments of all the units, of all the local government units,
as well as other members ng mga stakeholders natin,” Brig.Gen.
Lelina expressed.
Brig.Gen. Lelina was also
awarded the Military Merit Medal Interim to Distinguished Service
Star for his outstanding leadership and service, during the
ceremony.
Meanwhile, Col.
Pangatungan accepted the challenge as the Acting Commander of 801st
Brigade with resolve and commitment.
“I am truly honored and
ready to face the challenges ahead. I also urge everyone to give
your utmost cooperation and support as we collectively perform our
mandated tasks in order to accomplish our mission. Let us work
together for the betterment of our country - each one of us has that
responsibility and the capacity to pitch-in our share of our burden
of building the nation,” Col. Pangatungan said.
The Change of Command or
Relinquishment Ceremony marks a significant transition as the 801st
Infantry Brigade continue its critical role in ensuring peace,
security, and development in Eastern Visayas.