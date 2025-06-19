8ID installs acting 801st Infantry Brigade commander

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 19, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division has installed an Acting Commander of 801st Infantry Brigade in a Change of Command or Relinquishment Ceremony at 801IBde Headquarters on Thursday, June 19, 2025 in Hinabangan, Samar.

The 8ID Commander, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio was represented by 8ID Acting Division Commander, Brigadier General Efren Morados, who presided over the ceremony.

Brigadier General Lenart R Lelina, the outgoing 801IBde Commander, relinquished the post to Colonel Carmilo T Pangatungan, the incoming Acting Brigade Commander.

Brig.Gen. Lelina is set to retire on June 27, 2025, after three years of dedicated service as the unit’s Brigade Commander.

In a message delivered by Brig.Gen. Morados on behalf of 8ID Commander Maj.Gen. Orio, the 8ID leadership lauded Brig. Gen. Lelina’s exemplary performance, which played a vital role in the Division’s campaign to end local insurgency in Eastern Visayas.

“Under your command, Sir, the 801st Infantry Brigade became a driving force in our campaign to end insurgency in Eastern Visayas. You led with both strength and vision - executing over 5,000 combat and small-unit operations, dismantling three guerrilla fronts, neutralizing and encouraging the surrender of hundreds of CTG elements, and recovering a significant cache of enemy weapons, explosives, and materials. Your service reflects the highest ideals of the profession of arms. Well done, Sir. You have led with honor and left a mark that matters,” Brig.Gen. Morados said.

Maj. Gen. Orio also challenged Col. Pangatungan as the new Acting Brigade Commander, to build on the gains made by his predecessor and guide the Brigade in the critical phase of transition.

“You are entrusted to carry forward the momentum that has been built – to sustain operational excellence, strengthen community partnerships, and guide this Brigade through a critical period of transition as we shift from internal security to territorial defense operations. Your leadership must inspire stability, adaptability, and purpose,” he added.

In his valedictory address, Brig.Gen. Lelina thanked the men and women of 801st Brigade, as well as the stakeholders and partner agencies for their support and dedication throughout his term that led the unit to achieve greater heights.

“For the past three years and five months, I was given the task to head the 801st Brigade. I do not claim this accomplishment bilang akin lamang kundi, of course, gawa nating lahat ito. Kami dito sa Brigade, nakikita namin kung ano yung mga individual contributions of the units. All those accomplishments are not mine, hindi sa akin iyon kundi collective accomplishments of all the units, of all the local government units, as well as other members ng mga stakeholders natin,” Brig.Gen. Lelina expressed.

Brig.Gen. Lelina was also awarded the Military Merit Medal Interim to Distinguished Service Star for his outstanding leadership and service, during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Col. Pangatungan accepted the challenge as the Acting Commander of 801st Brigade with resolve and commitment.

“I am truly honored and ready to face the challenges ahead. I also urge everyone to give your utmost cooperation and support as we collectively perform our mandated tasks in order to accomplish our mission. Let us work together for the betterment of our country - each one of us has that responsibility and the capacity to pitch-in our share of our burden of building the nation,” Col. Pangatungan said.