Top-ranking
communist-terrorist leader, two others killed in an armed encounter
in Carigara, Leyte
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 18, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of the 93rd Infantry "Bantay Kapayapaan"
Battalion, Philippine Army, engaged in an armed encounter that
resulted in the death of three members of the Squad 2, Island
Committee (IC) LEVOX of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee
(EVRPC) in the hinterlands of Barangay Cogon, Carigara, Leyte on
June 18, 2025.
One of the three
causalities was identified as Juanito P. Sellesa Jr., alias Tibor,
an Executive Member of Island Committee (IC) LEVOX; while the other
two were identified as Eugene Paclita, alias Dimple, Squad Leader of
Squad 2, and Lito L. Delante, alias Dodong, a member of the same
squad of the said NPA unit.
One M16 rifle with two
long magazines, one caliber .45 pistol with two magazines, one hand
grenade, personal belongings, and subversive documents were seized
by the troops in the CTG combatants’ possession.
It can be remembered that
alias Tibor and his group were Wanted for the crime of Murder
killing Jesus Sarcilla alias Sosing in Barangay Binibihan, Carigara,
Leyte on December 07, 2021.
Sarcilla was killed
mercilessly in front of his daughter Zosima Sarcilla despite the
goodwill extended by the victim to the said terrorist group by
providing them food and shelter.
Apart from the Criminal
Charges filed at the Regional Trial Court, a case for violating
International Humanitarian Law has been filed against alias Tibor’s
group at Branch 48, Regional Prosecution Office 8 of Commission on
Human Rights Regional Office 8.
In a statement, Brigadier
General Noel Vestuir Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless)
Brigade, Philippine Army lauded the successful combat operation of
the troops of the 93IB that led to the neutralization of the
top-ranking leader of IC, LEVOX of the EVRPC and two others.
“Ang pagkaka neutralized
sa tatlong ito lalong lalo na kay alias Tibor ay nagsilbing hustisya
para sa pamilya ni Jesus Sarcilla na walang awang pinatay sa harap
ng kanyang anak. Hindi man niya hinarap ang batas sa kanyang krimen,
hinarap naman niya ang bangis ng mga sundalo na naghatid sa kanya sa
kanyang huling hantungan,” Brig Gen Vestuir said.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G Orio, Commander, 8th Infantry Division, regarded the recent
accomplishment as a result of intensive Civil-Military Operations.
He also condemned the insurgents’ continued recruitment activities
in Eastern Visayas.
“Even up to this day, the
Communist Terrorist Group is still pursuing recruitment activities
to corrupt the youth, farmers, and the common people. What they are
doing is an outright violation of humanity and justice as they prey
on the vulnerable, manipulate the people, and compromise the
government’s effort in bringing peace and development in the
region,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.
He continuously urged the
people to remain firm in their support for the government and deny
any presence of insurgency in their area.
“There is nothing
revolutionary in turning your future into tools of violence. To the
insurgents, there is no honor in deceiving the people with your
false ideals and promises while you selfishly use them as pawns in
your senseless armed struggle. As the Commander of the 8th Infantry
Division, I strongly condemn these atrocities, and I will not allow
these insurgents to steal the opportunity of building a progressive
Eastern Visayas,” he added.
Maj. Gen. Orio also
reiterated his call to the remaining Communist Terrorist Group
members to surrender to the government, highlighting the promising
future that awaits them if they yield arms.
“I assure you that there
is no haven for terrorism in 8ID’s areas of operations. To those
still in the ranks of CTG, let there be no more lives wasted in
armed struggle. Surrender now, return to your families, and choose
the path of peace while there is still time,” Maj. Gen. Orio
articulated.