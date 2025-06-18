Top-ranking communist-terrorist leader, two others killed in an armed encounter in Carigara, Leyte

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 18, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 93rd Infantry "Bantay Kapayapaan" Battalion, Philippine Army, engaged in an armed encounter that resulted in the death of three members of the Squad 2, Island Committee (IC) LEVOX of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands of Barangay Cogon, Carigara, Leyte on June 18, 2025.

One of the three causalities was identified as Juanito P. Sellesa Jr., alias Tibor, an Executive Member of Island Committee (IC) LEVOX; while the other two were identified as Eugene Paclita, alias Dimple, Squad Leader of Squad 2, and Lito L. Delante, alias Dodong, a member of the same squad of the said NPA unit.

One M16 rifle with two long magazines, one caliber .45 pistol with two magazines, one hand grenade, personal belongings, and subversive documents were seized by the troops in the CTG combatants’ possession.

It can be remembered that alias Tibor and his group were Wanted for the crime of Murder killing Jesus Sarcilla alias Sosing in Barangay Binibihan, Carigara, Leyte on December 07, 2021.

Sarcilla was killed mercilessly in front of his daughter Zosima Sarcilla despite the goodwill extended by the victim to the said terrorist group by providing them food and shelter.

Apart from the Criminal Charges filed at the Regional Trial Court, a case for violating International Humanitarian Law has been filed against alias Tibor’s group at Branch 48, Regional Prosecution Office 8 of Commission on Human Rights Regional Office 8.

In a statement, Brigadier General Noel Vestuir Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Philippine Army lauded the successful combat operation of the troops of the 93IB that led to the neutralization of the top-ranking leader of IC, LEVOX of the EVRPC and two others.

“Ang pagkaka neutralized sa tatlong ito lalong lalo na kay alias Tibor ay nagsilbing hustisya para sa pamilya ni Jesus Sarcilla na walang awang pinatay sa harap ng kanyang anak. Hindi man niya hinarap ang batas sa kanyang krimen, hinarap naman niya ang bangis ng mga sundalo na naghatid sa kanya sa kanyang huling hantungan,” Brig Gen Vestuir said.

Major General Adonis Ariel G Orio, Commander, 8th Infantry Division, regarded the recent accomplishment as a result of intensive Civil-Military Operations. He also condemned the insurgents’ continued recruitment activities in Eastern Visayas.

“Even up to this day, the Communist Terrorist Group is still pursuing recruitment activities to corrupt the youth, farmers, and the common people. What they are doing is an outright violation of humanity and justice as they prey on the vulnerable, manipulate the people, and compromise the government’s effort in bringing peace and development in the region,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.

He continuously urged the people to remain firm in their support for the government and deny any presence of insurgency in their area.

“There is nothing revolutionary in turning your future into tools of violence. To the insurgents, there is no honor in deceiving the people with your false ideals and promises while you selfishly use them as pawns in your senseless armed struggle. As the Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, I strongly condemn these atrocities, and I will not allow these insurgents to steal the opportunity of building a progressive Eastern Visayas,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Orio also reiterated his call to the remaining Communist Terrorist Group members to surrender to the government, highlighting the promising future that awaits them if they yield arms.