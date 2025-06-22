11 neutralized, 15 firearms seized as 8ID delivers major blow against Communist Terrorist Groups in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 22, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, delivered major gains against Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) in Eastern Visayas following a series of successful encounters across the provinces of Samar Island.

Between May and June 2025, the 8ID recorded five encounters, resulting in the deaths of seven CTG members and the recovery of nine assorted firearms, along with other war materiel. Four CTG members, including a high ranking CTG leader, also surrendered, leading to the discovery of an arms cache containing four high-powered firearms and the surrender of two other more.

On May 26, 2025, two CTG members voluntarily surrendered to the troops of 63rd Infantry Battalion in Basey, Samar bringing along one M4 A1 Carbine and M16 rifle. These CTG members were identified as alias Jud/Atom/Iso and alias Nadin/Brix/Arian, both are members of the Sub-Regional Committee Sesame.

The first encounter occurred on May 29 in San Jose de Buan, Samar, where one unidentified communist terrorist was killed.

On June 2, 2025, a CTG leader identified as alias In-In surrendered to the troops of the 20th Infantry Battalion leading to the discovery and seizure of a hidden arms cache containing two M14 rifles, one M16 rifle, one M653 rifle, three improvised hand grenades and other medical paraphernalia.

Alias In-In, identified as the Vice Squad Leader of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit, Sub-Regional Committee Arctic operating in the province of Northern Samar.

On the same day, June 2, another CTG member identified as alias Bug-ot of the Regional Guerrilla Unit, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), also surrendered.

This was followed by a firefight on June 3, in Barangay Nagoocan, Catubig, Northern Samar, where five CTG members were killed.

The fatalities were identified as Noel Lebico Sr., Arnel Aquino, and Nonoy Norcio, along with two others who remain unidentified. Troops seized three high-powered firearms including a Squad Automatic Weapon, an M16 rifle, and an Uzi submachine gun.

Six days after, June 9, troops from the 87th Infantry Battalion clashed with approximately 30 members of the Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Browser, EVRPC. The encounter led to the seizure of four M16 rifles, one .45-caliber pistol, a mobile phone, medical supplies, and personal belongings.

The recent clash occurred on June 15 in Sitio Bagong Bario, Barangay Pinanag-an, Borongan City, Eastern Samar, where a CTG member, identified as Jomar Discar, also known as alias Guimo or Bobby, was killed. The troops recovered one M653 rifle.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, commander of the 8ID, credited the success of the operations to the support and cooperation of local communities.

“We have dealt another significant blow to the CTG ranks, and this is all thanks to the invaluable cooperation of the residents of Eastern Visayas. We are now in the final lap of our goal of achieving long-lasting peace, and every citizen’s involvement is crucial. Let us continue working together to put an end to this decades-long insurgency and bring lasting peace and development to Eastern Visayas,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.

Maj. Gen. Orio added that more breakthroughs can be expected as military operations continue to intensify.

“Your soldiers in Eastern Visayas remain committed to our mission. We will not rest until the threat posed by Communist Terrorist Groups is fully eradicated. We will scour every mountain to find them and put an irreversible end to their atrocities,” he said.