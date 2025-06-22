11 neutralized, 15
firearms seized as 8ID delivers major blow against Communist
Terrorist Groups in Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 22, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine
Army, delivered major gains against Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs)
in Eastern Visayas following a series of successful encounters
across the provinces of Samar Island.
Between May and June 2025,
the 8ID recorded five encounters, resulting in the deaths of seven
CTG members and the recovery of nine assorted firearms, along with
other war materiel. Four CTG members, including a high ranking CTG
leader, also surrendered, leading to the discovery of an arms cache
containing four high-powered firearms and the surrender of two other
more.
On May 26, 2025, two CTG
members voluntarily surrendered to the troops of 63rd Infantry
Battalion in Basey, Samar bringing along one M4 A1 Carbine and M16
rifle. These CTG members were identified as alias Jud/Atom/Iso and
alias Nadin/Brix/Arian, both are members of the Sub-Regional
Committee Sesame.
The first encounter
occurred on May 29 in San Jose de Buan, Samar, where one
unidentified communist terrorist was killed.
On June 2, 2025, a CTG
leader identified as alias In-In surrendered to the troops of the
20th Infantry Battalion leading to the discovery and seizure of a
hidden arms cache containing two M14 rifles, one M16 rifle, one M653
rifle, three improvised hand grenades and other medical
paraphernalia.
Alias In-In, identified as
the Vice Squad Leader of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit,
Sub-Regional Committee Arctic operating in the province of Northern
Samar.
On the same day, June 2,
another CTG member identified as alias Bug-ot of the Regional
Guerrilla Unit, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC),
also surrendered.
This was followed by a
firefight on June 3, in Barangay Nagoocan, Catubig, Northern Samar,
where five CTG members were killed.
The fatalities were
identified as Noel Lebico Sr., Arnel Aquino, and Nonoy Norcio, along
with two others who remain unidentified. Troops seized three
high-powered firearms including a Squad Automatic Weapon, an M16
rifle, and an Uzi submachine gun.
Six days after, June 9,
troops from the 87th Infantry Battalion clashed with approximately
30 members of the Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Browser,
EVRPC. The encounter led to the seizure of four M16 rifles, one
.45-caliber pistol, a mobile phone, medical supplies, and personal
belongings.
The recent clash occurred
on June 15 in Sitio Bagong Bario, Barangay Pinanag-an, Borongan
City, Eastern Samar, where a CTG member, identified as Jomar Discar,
also known as alias Guimo or Bobby, was killed. The troops recovered
one M653 rifle.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, commander of the 8ID, credited the success of the
operations to the support and cooperation of local communities.
“We have dealt another
significant blow to the CTG ranks, and this is all thanks to the
invaluable cooperation of the residents of Eastern Visayas. We are
now in the final lap of our goal of achieving long-lasting peace,
and every citizen’s involvement is crucial. Let us continue working
together to put an end to this decades-long insurgency and bring
lasting peace and development to Eastern Visayas,” Maj. Gen. Orio
said.
Maj. Gen. Orio added that
more breakthroughs can be expected as military operations continue
to intensify.
“Your soldiers in Eastern
Visayas remain committed to our mission. We will not rest until the
threat posed by Communist Terrorist Groups is fully eradicated. We
will scour every mountain to find them and put an irreversible end
to their atrocities,” he said.
Maj. Gen. Orio also
reiterated the government’s openness to reconciliation, encouraging
remaining CTG members to surrender and take advantage of the
National Amnesty Program.