CARD MRI holds a study tour for the media in Cebu

CARD MRI with Cebu media
Media participants and CARD MRI key officers gathered for a media briefing to conclude the three-day PANAGHIUSA: CARD MRI Exposure Tour program.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA
June 27, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) invited media practitioners from Laguna, Quezon Province, Tarlac, Cebu, and Bohol to participate in its PANAGHIUSA: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program held in Cebu from June 4 to 6, 2025.

“The goal of this program is to give media participants a firsthand experience of how CARD MRI empowers socioeconomically challenged communities. This also serves as a platform to engage with media practitioners who can help us share our mission of eradicating poverty in the country,” said Ms. Marilyn Manila, President of CARD MRI Publishing House.

Led by CARD MRI Publishing House, the media participants visited the centers and clients of CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and CARD SME Bank, Inc., a thrift bank under CARD MRI. They learned inspiring success stories from microentrepreneurs supported by these institutions. The itinerary also included a brief Cebu tour to showcase the city’s rich culture and history.

Moreover, the participants visited some CARD MRI offices, including the CARD SME Bank Cebu, CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc. (CPMI) in Cebu City, CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA), and CARD, Inc. Area Office in Guadalupe. There, they gained deeper insight into the company’s microfinance and microinsurance products, as well as the positive impact these services have on communities through financial inclusion and development programs.

The three-day event in Cebu was attended by seven media practitioners from Luzon and Visayas, including Mr. Getulio Cantos of Radyo Pilipinas Lucena; Ms. Aura Flores of The Southern Tagalog Herald from San Pablo City, Laguna; Mr. Bonifacio Dacayanan of Facts and Figures from Tarlac; Mr. Ronaldo Dizon of Tarlakenyo from Tarlac; Mr. Ted Ayeng from DYTR Bohol; Mr. Brent Plenos from iFM 93.9 Cebu; and Ms. Sheila Gravinez of Radyo Pilipinas Cebu.

The PANAGHIUSA: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program is an initiative organized by CARD MRI Publishing House – an institution under CARD MRI – that aims to elevate the capacity of CARD MRI clients by sharing progressive and positive stories. Another tour program is planned for Zamboanga in July 2025.

 

 