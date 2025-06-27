CARD MRI holds a study
tour for the media in Cebu
Media
participants and CARD MRI key officers gathered for a media
briefing to conclude the three-day PANAGHIUSA: CARD MRI
Exposure Tour program.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
June 27, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) invited media
practitioners from Laguna, Quezon Province, Tarlac, Cebu, and Bohol
to participate in its PANAGHIUSA: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program
held in Cebu from June 4 to 6, 2025.
“The goal of this program
is to give media participants a firsthand experience of how CARD MRI
empowers socioeconomically challenged communities. This also serves
as a platform to engage with media practitioners who can help us
share our mission of eradicating poverty in the country,” said Ms.
Marilyn Manila, President of CARD MRI Publishing House.
Led by CARD MRI Publishing
House, the media participants visited the centers and clients of
CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and CARD SME Bank, Inc., a thrift
bank under CARD MRI. They learned inspiring success stories from
microentrepreneurs supported by these institutions. The itinerary
also included a brief Cebu tour to showcase the city’s rich culture
and history.
Moreover, the participants
visited some CARD MRI offices, including the CARD SME Bank Cebu,
CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc. (CPMI) in Cebu City, CARD Mutual
Benefit Association (CARD MBA), and CARD, Inc. Area Office in
Guadalupe. There, they gained deeper insight into the company’s
microfinance and microinsurance products, as well as the positive
impact these services have on communities through financial
inclusion and development programs.
The three-day event in
Cebu was attended by seven media practitioners from Luzon and
Visayas, including Mr. Getulio Cantos of Radyo Pilipinas Lucena; Ms.
Aura Flores of The Southern Tagalog Herald from San Pablo City,
Laguna; Mr. Bonifacio Dacayanan of Facts and Figures from Tarlac;
Mr. Ronaldo Dizon of Tarlakenyo from Tarlac; Mr. Ted Ayeng from DYTR
Bohol; Mr. Brent Plenos from iFM 93.9 Cebu; and Ms. Sheila Gravinez
of Radyo Pilipinas Cebu.
The PANAGHIUSA: CARD MRI
Exposure Tour Program is an initiative organized by CARD MRI
Publishing House – an institution under CARD MRI – that aims to
elevate the capacity of CARD MRI clients by sharing progressive and
positive stories. Another tour program is planned for Zamboanga in
July 2025.