DAR condones P53M
amortizations of ARBs
than P53 million of amortization of agrarian reform
beneficiaries (ARBs) in Eastern Visayas were erased as 1,293
ARBs receive their Certificates of Condonation with Release
of Mortgage (COCROMs) from Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR) Undersecretary for Field Operations Office, Atty.
Kazel Celeste, on Saturday.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
July 5, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – As
the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) commemorates on Monday, the
second year of implementation of the Republic Act No. 11953, or the
New Agrarian Emancipation Act, DAR in Eastern Visayas again
distributed this morning at the Tacloban City Convention Center
nearly 2,000 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs)
to 1,293 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) across the region.
Atty. Kazel Celeste, DAR
Undersecretary for Field Operations office, led the distribution of
COCROMs, which erased more than P53 million of unpaid amortizations,
including interests of the said ARBs.
Aside from COCROMs,
Celeste, assisted by DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Atty.
Robert Anthony Yu, also distributed 4,486 individual land titles,
covering an aggregate area of more than six thousand hectares to
3,779 ARBs.