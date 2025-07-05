DAR condones P53M amortizations of ARBs



More than P53 million of amortization of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Eastern Visayas were erased as 1,293 ARBs receive their Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) from Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Undersecretary for Field Operations Office, Atty. Kazel Celeste, on Saturday.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

July 5, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – As the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) commemorates on Monday, the second year of implementation of the Republic Act No. 11953, or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, DAR in Eastern Visayas again distributed this morning at the Tacloban City Convention Center nearly 2,000 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) to 1,293 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) across the region.

Atty. Kazel Celeste, DAR Undersecretary for Field Operations office, led the distribution of COCROMs, which erased more than P53 million of unpaid amortizations, including interests of the said ARBs.