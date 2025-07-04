8ID commander
recognizes gallant soldiers for successful anti-communist operation
in E. Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 4, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – In a stirring testament to excellence and dedication, the
Commander of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Major
General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, PA, honored the top-performing Special
Operations unit during an awarding ceremony held on July 3, 2025 at
Camp Juan Ponce Sumuroy, Catarman, Northern Samar.
The highlight of the
ceremony was the formal recognition of outstanding personnel from
the 4th Scout Ranger Battalion, who demonstrated exceptional
performance and made significant contributions to the mission of the
8ID.
These exemplary soldiers
were awarded the Military Merit Medal with Spearhead Device by Maj.
Gen. Orio, in a symbolic gesture of commendation and gratitude for
their vital role in the successful conduct of multiple combat
operations.
The operations resulted in
a series of encounters with remnants of the Regional Guerrilla Unit
and Sub-Regional Committee Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee, in Barangay Nagoocan, Northern Samar. These
engagements led to the neutralization of five Communist NPA
Terrorists and the recovery of several firearms and war materiel,
including one Ultimax 100 Mark III Squad Automatic Weapon, one M16
rifle, one Uzi submachine gun, two long magazines, 90 rounds of
7.62mm ammunition, 170 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and other combat
equipment.
In his statement, Maj.
Gen. Orio emphasized that awarded troops have not only proven their
tactical prowess but have also demonstrated the heart and grit that
embody the true spirit of a Scout Ranger.
“Today, we honor your hard
work and sacrifices. More importantly, we recognize your unwavering
readiness to protect our people and our land,” Maj. Gen. Orio
emphasized.
He also expressed the
vital role of the Scout Rangers in advancing the 8ID’s campaign for
peace and development across Eastern Visayas. He noted that their
deployment significantly strengthened the Division’s operational
capabilities, particularly in high-risk and conflict-affected areas.
“May you carry forward the
skills you have mastered and the values that define you as leaders
of men. Be the embodiment of discipline, honor, and service that the
8ID has instilled in you,” Maj. Gen. Orio concluded.