8ID commander recognizes gallant soldiers for successful anti-communist operation in E. Visayas

8id gallant soldiers

By DPAO, 8ID PA
July 4, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – In a stirring testament to excellence and dedication, the Commander of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, PA, honored the top-performing Special Operations unit during an awarding ceremony held on July 3, 2025 at Camp Juan Ponce Sumuroy, Catarman, Northern Samar.

The highlight of the ceremony was the formal recognition of outstanding personnel from the 4th Scout Ranger Battalion, who demonstrated exceptional performance and made significant contributions to the mission of the 8ID.

These exemplary soldiers were awarded the Military Merit Medal with Spearhead Device by Maj. Gen. Orio, in a symbolic gesture of commendation and gratitude for their vital role in the successful conduct of multiple combat operations.

The operations resulted in a series of encounters with remnants of the Regional Guerrilla Unit and Sub-Regional Committee Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee, in Barangay Nagoocan, Northern Samar. These engagements led to the neutralization of five Communist NPA Terrorists and the recovery of several firearms and war materiel, including one Ultimax 100 Mark III Squad Automatic Weapon, one M16 rifle, one Uzi submachine gun, two long magazines, 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 170 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and other combat equipment.

In his statement, Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized that awarded troops have not only proven their tactical prowess but have also demonstrated the heart and grit that embody the true spirit of a Scout Ranger.

“Today, we honor your hard work and sacrifices. More importantly, we recognize your unwavering readiness to protect our people and our land,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.

He also expressed the vital role of the Scout Rangers in advancing the 8ID’s campaign for peace and development across Eastern Visayas. He noted that their deployment significantly strengthened the Division’s operational capabilities, particularly in high-risk and conflict-affected areas.

“May you carry forward the skills you have mastered and the values that define you as leaders of men. Be the embodiment of discipline, honor, and service that the 8ID has instilled in you,” Maj. Gen. Orio concluded.

 

 