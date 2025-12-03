News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

8ID delivers decisive blow to EVRPC, ceases CTG exploitations in N. Samar

8ID upholds IHL in Samar clashes; Killed CNT laid to rest, wounded rebel saved

NAMFREL submits recommendations to Congress on the issues of nuisance candidates

8ID troops seize two firearms in Gandara, Samar clash

Manifesto for climate justice from the youth of Eastern Samar

8ID neutralizes 3 CNTs, seizes 2 firearms in an armed encounter in Jaro, Leyte

Preparing for the end

 
 

 

8ID condemns EVRPC’s heinous IHL violations, seeks justice for fallen Stormtroopers

By DPAO, 8ID PA
December 3, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division announces with deep sorrow the loss of two brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during a legitimate security operation against Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) at Barangay Babaclayon, San Jose De Buan, Samar, on December 03, 2025.

The encounter occurred as government forces responded to validated reports from residents regarding the unlawful presence of CNTs inside their community. Civilians revealed that CNT members forcibly occupied private properties and used these as hideouts - acts that constitute clear violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL). In the lawful performance of their mandate to protect civilians and restore order, government troops moved to verify and address the reported threat. They were met with deliberate and hostile fire from heavily armed CNTs, prompting soldiers to engage in a legitimate defensive firefight.

While maneuvering to shield civilians caught in the danger area, troops were treacherously targeted by the CNTs. This resulted in the death of two soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty to protect the community and uphold the rule of law.

The Stormtroopers mourn their fallen comrades and strongly condemn the CNTs for their continued violations of IHL and their disregard for civilian safety. They assure the families of the fallen that they will receive immediate assistance and full military honors befitting their heroism.

Pursuit operations are ongoing to ensure that the remaining members of the EVRPC are held accountable for their actions. The 8ID further commends the courageous civilians whose timely reports allowed security forces to take lawful action and prevent greater harm.

The 8th Infantry Division reaffirms its unwavering commitment in protecting communities, upholding International Humanitarian Law, and ensuring that all operations are conducted with utmost professionalism, legitimacy, and respect for human rights. The fallen heroes will forever be honored for their courage, sacrifice, and steadfast service to the people of Eastern Visayas.

 

 