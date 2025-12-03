8ID condemns EVRPC’s heinous IHL violations, seeks justice for fallen Stormtroopers

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 3, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division announces with deep sorrow the loss of two brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during a legitimate security operation against Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) at Barangay Babaclayon, San Jose De Buan, Samar, on December 03, 2025.

The encounter occurred as government forces responded to validated reports from residents regarding the unlawful presence of CNTs inside their community. Civilians revealed that CNT members forcibly occupied private properties and used these as hideouts - acts that constitute clear violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL). In the lawful performance of their mandate to protect civilians and restore order, government troops moved to verify and address the reported threat. They were met with deliberate and hostile fire from heavily armed CNTs, prompting soldiers to engage in a legitimate defensive firefight.

While maneuvering to shield civilians caught in the danger area, troops were treacherously targeted by the CNTs. This resulted in the death of two soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty to protect the community and uphold the rule of law.

The Stormtroopers mourn their fallen comrades and strongly condemn the CNTs for their continued violations of IHL and their disregard for civilian safety. They assure the families of the fallen that they will receive immediate assistance and full military honors befitting their heroism.

Pursuit operations are ongoing to ensure that the remaining members of the EVRPC are held accountable for their actions. The 8ID further commends the courageous civilians whose timely reports allowed security forces to take lawful action and prevent greater harm.