8ID condemns EVRPC’s
heinous IHL violations, seeks justice for fallen Stormtroopers
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 3, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division announces with
deep sorrow the loss of two brave soldiers who made the ultimate
sacrifice during a legitimate security operation against Communist-NPA-Terrorists
(CNTs) at Barangay Babaclayon, San Jose De Buan, Samar, on December
03, 2025.
The encounter occurred as
government forces responded to validated reports from residents
regarding the unlawful presence of CNTs inside their community.
Civilians revealed that CNT members forcibly occupied private
properties and used these as hideouts - acts that constitute clear
violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL). In the lawful
performance of their mandate to protect civilians and restore order,
government troops moved to verify and address the reported threat.
They were met with deliberate and hostile fire from heavily armed
CNTs, prompting soldiers to engage in a legitimate defensive
firefight.
While maneuvering to
shield civilians caught in the danger area, troops were
treacherously targeted by the CNTs. This resulted in the death of
two soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty to protect the
community and uphold the rule of law.
The Stormtroopers mourn
their fallen comrades and strongly condemn the CNTs for their
continued violations of IHL and their disregard for civilian safety.
They assure the families of the fallen that they will receive
immediate assistance and full military honors befitting their
heroism.
Pursuit operations are
ongoing to ensure that the remaining members of the EVRPC are held
accountable for their actions. The 8ID further commends the
courageous civilians whose timely reports allowed security forces to
take lawful action and prevent greater harm.
The 8th Infantry Division
reaffirms its unwavering commitment in protecting communities,
upholding International Humanitarian Law, and ensuring that all
operations are conducted with utmost professionalism, legitimacy,
and respect for human rights. The fallen heroes will forever be
honored for their courage, sacrifice, and steadfast service to the
people of Eastern Visayas.