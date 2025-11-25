NAMFREL submits
recommendations to Congress on the issues of nuisance candidates and
early voting
Press Release
November 25, 2025
MANDALUYONG CITY –
In a position paper submitted to the House Committee on Suffrage and
Electoral Reforms on November 24, 2025, the National Citizens'
Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) strongly recommends adding
provisions to current bills filed that would address the practice of
filing a certificate of candidacy (COC) to serve as a placeholder
for a person who later files a COC via substitution at the last
possible moment. According to NAMFREL, this practice makes a mockery
of the electoral process, circumvents the spirit and purpose of
candidate filing deadlines, allows late entrants to avoid scrutiny
during the normal campaign period, and generates publicity through
the drama of "beyond-the-last-minute filing."
According to NAMFREL, "the
COC substitution mechanism serves a legitimate purpose – allowing
parties to replace candidates who die, become disqualified, or
voluntarily withdraw for valid reasons. However, this mechanism has
been systematically abused to circumvent filing deadlines and create
artificial drama that favors candidates with greater resources and
media access."
NAMFREL added that the
bills filed before Congress on this matter should state that any
person found by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to have filed
a COC with the intent to serve as a placeholder for a substitute
candidate, or who filed a COC without bona fide intention to pursue
the candidacy and subsequently withdrew to allow substitution, shall
be deemed to have committed an election offense. Similarly, any
person who becomes a substitute candidate under circumstances
demonstrating that the original COC was filed as a placeholder for
the substitute, shall likewise be deemed to have committed an
election offense.
On the issue of so-called
"nuisance candidates," NAMFREL said in its position paper that the
fact that a candidate is unaffiliated with any political party, or
is not well-known to the general public, or is perceived as an
'unknown' candidate, should not be considered as evidence of lack of
bona fide intention to run for office. "Democracy requires openness
to new voices and independent candidates. Many legitimate candidates
begin their political careers as unknowns without party backing. To
allow 'unknown' status to be grounds for nuisance candidacy would
entrench political dynasties and party establishments while
excluding newcomers and reformers."
In the matter of early
voting, NAMFREL recommends expanded coverage of qualified early
voters, which will include: a) Election officials and workers
rendering election duty; b) Citizens required to work on Election
Day; c) Persons confined in hospitals and penitentiaries; and d)
Indigenous peoples living in remote areas. According to NAMFREL,
"the principle underlying early voting is that no qualified voter
should be denied their constitutional right to suffrage due to
circumstances beyond their control. The categories listed above
represent significant populations who face genuine barriers to
voting. Their exclusion from early voting provisions would
perpetuate their disenfranchisement."
NAMFREL also recommends
that registration for early voting should be accomplished through a
simple, accessible online system that does not require voters to
appear in person at COMELEC offices. "If the purpose of early voting
is to accommodate voters who face barriers to Election Day
participation, it is counterproductive to require them to overcome
significant barriers simply to register for early voting."