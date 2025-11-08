Human Rights body welcomes report that ICC will arrest Duterte’s Police Chief – urges ICC to expedite

Press Release

November 8, 2025

QUEZON CITY – “The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) welcomes indications from within the Philippine government that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is issuing an arrest warrant for Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, who as Chief of the Philippine National Police supervised former President Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’ from July 1, 2016,” said ICHRP Chairperson Peter Murphy.

“This is welcome news to families of the victims, who have waited far too long for justice,” Murphy said.

The report came from Philippine Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla speaking in a radio interview. But the warrant has not been announced by the ICC itself. However, a warrant against dela Rosa as Duterte’s co-perpetrator of crimes against humanity should emerge, based on evidence presented to the ICC Prosecutor.

A command memo issued by dela Rosa on Duterte’s first day in office immediately kicked off ‘War on Drugs’ operations. The memo provided directives for Project Double Barrel and its component, Project Tokhang, ordering police to conduct house-to-house visitations of ‘suspected drug personalities’. Warrants were not required, and individuals lacked legal recourse to challenge their inclusion on target lists, denying them due process. The visitations quickly became pretexts for summary executions. Dela Rosa’s command memo encouraged officers to “neutralize” drug suspects, a term echoed in police reports to indicate a target has been killed. There was a quota system, with cash rewards to police who executed suspects.

The PNP has admitted to 4,999 deaths in the ‘war on drugs’ during Dela Rosa’s leadership, and credible estimates put the real figure at 30,000 for the whole of Duterte’s six-year term.

“When the warrant is served, ICHRP calls on the Marcos Jr administration to enforce his arrest and surrender to the ICC as part of the Philippines’ continuing obligations to the court,” said Murphy. The ICC recently ruled that it had jurisdiction to prosecute former President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte, facing a charge of the crime against humanity of murder, had challenged the legality of his detention.