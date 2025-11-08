Human Rights body
welcomes report that ICC will arrest Duterte’s Police Chief – urges
ICC to expedite
Press Release
November 8, 2025
QUEZON CITY – “The
International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP)
welcomes indications from within the Philippine government that the
International Criminal Court (ICC) is issuing an arrest warrant for
Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, who as Chief of the Philippine
National Police supervised former President Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’
from July 1, 2016,” said ICHRP Chairperson Peter Murphy.
“This is welcome news to
families of the victims, who have waited far too long for justice,”
Murphy said.
The report came from
Philippine Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla speaking in a
radio interview. But the warrant has not been announced by the ICC
itself. However, a warrant against dela Rosa as Duterte’s
co-perpetrator of crimes against humanity should emerge, based on
evidence presented to the ICC Prosecutor.
A command memo issued by
dela Rosa on Duterte’s first day in office immediately kicked off
‘War on Drugs’ operations. The memo provided directives for Project
Double Barrel and its component, Project Tokhang, ordering police to
conduct house-to-house visitations of ‘suspected drug
personalities’. Warrants were not required, and individuals lacked
legal recourse to challenge their inclusion on target lists, denying
them due process. The visitations quickly became pretexts for
summary executions. Dela Rosa’s command memo encouraged officers to
“neutralize” drug suspects, a term echoed in police reports to
indicate a target has been killed. There was a quota system, with
cash rewards to police who executed suspects.
The PNP has admitted to
4,999 deaths in the ‘war on drugs’ during Dela Rosa’s leadership,
and credible estimates put the real figure at 30,000 for the whole
of Duterte’s six-year term.
“When the warrant is
served, ICHRP calls on the Marcos Jr administration to enforce his
arrest and surrender to the ICC as part of the Philippines’
continuing obligations to the court,” said Murphy. The ICC recently
ruled that it had jurisdiction to prosecute former President Rodrigo
Duterte. Duterte, facing a charge of the crime against humanity of
murder, had challenged the legality of his detention.
Dela Rosa served as Davao
City police chief when Duterte was mayor. Two witness who were
members of Duterte’s ‘Davao Death Squad’ have stated that dela Rosa
was an “enabler” of Duterte and knew of the squad’s extrajudicial
killings.