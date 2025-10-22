Barangay officials of
Dagami, Leyte attend two-day seminar on civil registration related
laws and national ID system
By
PSA-8
October 22, 2025
ORMOC CITY, Leyte –
Barangay officials from the Municipality of Dagami, Leyte actively
participated in the two-day Training-Seminar on Barangay Civil
Registration System (BCRS), Civil Registration and Vital Statistics
(CRVS) Related Laws and National ID (NID) System, held on 21-22
October 2025, at Sabin Resort Hotel, Ormoc City.
The seminar began with an
opening message from Hon. Jose Jingle N. Sudario, Municipal Mayor of
Dagami, followed by a welcome address from Noel V. Managbanag, City
Civil Registrar of Baybay City and President of the Samahan ng
Tagapagtalang Sibil ng Pilipinas, Inc. (STSPI) Ms. Reina E. Callera,
Municipal Civil Registrar of Dagami, introduced the participants and
provided an overview of the BCRS.
Throughout the activity,
several credible speakers shared their expertise: Marlon E. Eslopor,
Municipal Civil Registrar of La Paz, Leyte, led in-depth discussions
on various registration procedures and related laws, including RA
9048 and RA 9255A; Ms. Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola, PSA Leyte Chief
Statistical Specialist, conducted a session on civil registration
laws; Mr. Joselito C. Jornales, Administrative Officer IV of PSA
Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (RSSO 8), discussed the
Civil Registration Service Outlet processes; and Marife R. Molon,
Registration Officer III from PSA RSSO 8, explained National ID
registration, demographic updates, and NID authentication services,
also addressing issues related to defective NIDs and replacements.
The program concluded with
the awarding of certificates, a group photo, and closing remarks
from Urbanico M. Venezuela, President of the Association of Barangay
Secretaries. This initiative is crucial in reinforcing the role of
barangay officials in ensuring accurate, timely, and inclusive civil
registration and NID system within their local communities.