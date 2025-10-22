Barangay officials of Dagami, Leyte attend two-day seminar on civil registration related laws and national ID system

By PSA-8

October 22, 2025

ORMOC CITY, Leyte – Barangay officials from the Municipality of Dagami, Leyte actively participated in the two-day Training-Seminar on Barangay Civil Registration System (BCRS), Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Related Laws and National ID (NID) System, held on 21-22 October 2025, at Sabin Resort Hotel, Ormoc City.

The seminar began with an opening message from Hon. Jose Jingle N. Sudario, Municipal Mayor of Dagami, followed by a welcome address from Noel V. Managbanag, City Civil Registrar of Baybay City and President of the Samahan ng Tagapagtalang Sibil ng Pilipinas, Inc. (STSPI) Ms. Reina E. Callera, Municipal Civil Registrar of Dagami, introduced the participants and provided an overview of the BCRS.

Throughout the activity, several credible speakers shared their expertise: Marlon E. Eslopor, Municipal Civil Registrar of La Paz, Leyte, led in-depth discussions on various registration procedures and related laws, including RA 9048 and RA 9255A; Ms. Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola, PSA Leyte Chief Statistical Specialist, conducted a session on civil registration laws; Mr. Joselito C. Jornales, Administrative Officer IV of PSA Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (RSSO 8), discussed the Civil Registration Service Outlet processes; and Marife R. Molon, Registration Officer III from PSA RSSO 8, explained National ID registration, demographic updates, and NID authentication services, also addressing issues related to defective NIDs and replacements.