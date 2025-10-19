8ID seizes third
firearm; links killed CNTs in Jaro, Leyte to the murder of 8ID
trooper
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 19, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division recovers a
third firearm from the encounter site in Jaro, Leyte, following the
November 17, 2025 clash against remnants of the Island Committee
(IC) Levox. The operation resulted in the neutralization of three
Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) and the initial
seizure of two firearms.
As part of its obligation
under International Humanitarian Law (IHL), 8ID facilitated the
immediate turnover of the remains of the neutralized CNTs - Fidel
Lagado alias “Ivan,” Rogelio Berino alias “Jun,” and Maricel Anora
alias “Gani” - to their families, in coordination with the Local
Government Unit of Jaro, Leyte, including arrangements for their
dignified burial.
Troops subsequently
recovered an additional caliber .45 pistol, raising the total number
of confiscated firearms to three. Verification also confirms that
one of the seized firearms belonged to the late Pfc Aries A. Ampoan,
a soldier tortured and murdered by the Communist Terrorist Group on
April 2, 2023. The recovery of his weapon provides crucial evidence
linking the neutralized CNTs to previous atrocities against
government forces.
8ID Commander Maj. Gen.
Adonis Ariel G. Orio stressed the importance of these developments,
stating:
“Our commitment goes
beyond securing communities; it extends to upholding IHL and
pursuing justice for our fallen soldiers. This encounter brings
undeniable clarity to the heinous nature of the enemy we face and
provides crucial accountability for their crimes.”