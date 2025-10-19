8ID seizes third firearm; links killed CNTs in Jaro, Leyte to the murder of 8ID trooper

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 19, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division recovers a third firearm from the encounter site in Jaro, Leyte, following the November 17, 2025 clash against remnants of the Island Committee (IC) Levox. The operation resulted in the neutralization of three Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) and the initial seizure of two firearms.

As part of its obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL), 8ID facilitated the immediate turnover of the remains of the neutralized CNTs - Fidel Lagado alias “Ivan,” Rogelio Berino alias “Jun,” and Maricel Anora alias “Gani” - to their families, in coordination with the Local Government Unit of Jaro, Leyte, including arrangements for their dignified burial.

Troops subsequently recovered an additional caliber .45 pistol, raising the total number of confiscated firearms to three. Verification also confirms that one of the seized firearms belonged to the late Pfc Aries A. Ampoan, a soldier tortured and murdered by the Communist Terrorist Group on April 2, 2023. The recovery of his weapon provides crucial evidence linking the neutralized CNTs to previous atrocities against government forces.

8ID Commander Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G. Orio stressed the importance of these developments, stating: