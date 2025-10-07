The relevance of the Holy Rosary today

By Fr. ROY CIMAGALA , roycimagala@gmail.com

October 7, 2025

CONSIDERING the rapid shifts on the global stage, leaving us often sharply challenged and confused, we really need now more than ever a stable anchor that would put us on the right groove to help us navigate life smoothly and lead us toward our real and ultimate goal in life.

And I believe the Holy Rosary would help us greatly in this regard. It’s a highly recommended devotion that would help us contemplate on the lives of Christ and Mary, our best guides in our earthly pilgrimage. It connects us to the mysteries of our Christian faith and promotes spiritual reflection and peace, which are what we really need in these often chaotic times.

Let’s remember that we are meant to have a shared life with God and with everybody else in a blessed communion of saints. And the Holy Rosary, properly prayed with real faith and piety, would greatly help us by keeping us in synch with the mysteries of the salvific mission of Christ and with the help of our most powerful intercessor, our Mother Mary.

The Holy Rosary would help us keep a relation of intimacy with Christ and Mary especially these days when we are often tempted to be guided only by our emotions and passions, and the worldly trends that tend to lead us to self-indulgence.

It is a form of meditative prayer that combines vocal prayers with the contemplation of the mysteries of the Holy Rosary, thus encouraging both vocal and mental prayer. It is a powerful weapon against evil and a source of grace and peace, particularly in times of conflict or difficulty.

According to Archbishop, now Blessed, Fulton Sheen, the Holy Rosary is one of the most profound ways to find Christ. More than a mantra, each mystery actually allows us to reflect on the message of the Gospel and of the key moments in the life of the Christ and Mary.

“The Rosary is the book of the blind,” he said, “where souls see and there enact the greatest drama of love the world has ever known. It is the book of the simple, which initiates them into mysteries and knowledge more satisfying than the education of other men. The power of the Rosary is beyond description.”

Sister, now Venerable, Lucia of Fatima, also has these to say about the Holy Rosary: “My impression is that the Rosary is of greatest value not only according to the words of Our Lady of Fatima, but according to the effects of the Rosary one sees throughout history. My impression is that Our Lady wanted to give ordinary people, who might not know how to pray, this simple method of getting closer to God.”

We should learn to pray the Holy Rosary properly. We should focus on meditating on the mysteries of Christ’s life while reciting the prayers, approaching it with sincerity and devotion, and allowing it to inspire both contemplation and action.

We should approach the Holy Rosary with a great desire to grow closer to God and seek Mary’s intercession. We should avoid a rote recitation of it. Rather, we should strive to make each prayer a heartfelt expression our faith and love for God.