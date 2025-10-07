The relevance of the
Holy Rosary today
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
October 7, 2025
CONSIDERING the rapid
shifts on the global stage, leaving us often sharply challenged and
confused, we really need now more than ever a stable anchor that
would put us on the right groove to help us navigate life smoothly
and lead us toward our real and ultimate goal in life.
And I believe the Holy
Rosary would help us greatly in this regard. It’s a highly
recommended devotion that would help us contemplate on the lives of
Christ and Mary, our best guides in our earthly pilgrimage. It
connects us to the mysteries of our Christian faith and promotes
spiritual reflection and peace, which are what we really need in
these often chaotic times.
Let’s remember that we are
meant to have a shared life with God and with everybody else in a
blessed communion of saints. And the Holy Rosary, properly prayed
with real faith and piety, would greatly help us by keeping us in
synch with the mysteries of the salvific mission of Christ and with
the help of our most powerful intercessor, our Mother Mary.
The Holy Rosary would help
us keep a relation of intimacy with Christ and Mary especially these
days when we are often tempted to be guided only by our emotions and
passions, and the worldly trends that tend to lead us to
self-indulgence.
It is a form of meditative
prayer that combines vocal prayers with the contemplation of the
mysteries of the Holy Rosary, thus encouraging both vocal and mental
prayer. It is a powerful weapon against evil and a source of grace
and peace, particularly in times of conflict or difficulty.
According to Archbishop,
now Blessed, Fulton Sheen, the Holy Rosary is one of the most
profound ways to find Christ. More than a mantra, each mystery
actually allows us to reflect on the message of the Gospel and of
the key moments in the life of the Christ and Mary.
“The Rosary is the book of
the blind,” he said, “where souls see and there enact the greatest
drama of love the world has ever known. It is the book of the
simple, which initiates them into mysteries and knowledge more
satisfying than the education of other men. The power of the Rosary
is beyond description.”
Sister, now Venerable,
Lucia of Fatima, also has these to say about the Holy Rosary: “My
impression is that the Rosary is of greatest value not only
according to the words of Our Lady of Fatima, but according to the
effects of the Rosary one sees throughout history. My impression is
that Our Lady wanted to give ordinary people, who might not know how
to pray, this simple method of getting closer to God.”
We should learn to pray
the Holy Rosary properly. We should focus on meditating on the
mysteries of Christ’s life while reciting the prayers, approaching
it with sincerity and devotion, and allowing it to inspire both
contemplation and action.
We should approach the
Holy Rosary with a great desire to grow closer to God and seek
Mary’s intercession. We should avoid a rote recitation of it.
Rather, we should strive to make each prayer a heartfelt expression
our faith and love for God.
We obviously need to pause
from time to time to keep or recover the appropriate disposition in
praying it. Somehow, we should feel the very the presence of Christ
and Mary while we pray the Holy Rosary.