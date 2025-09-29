229 troops commence Scout Ranger Course



Brig. Gen. Isagani O. Criste, Regiment Commander of the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR), leads arrival honors for Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados during the opening ceremony of Scout Ranger Course (SRC) Class 228-2025 at Camp Pablo Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan on September 29, 2025. (Photo by OG7, FSRR, PA)

By OACPA

September 30, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – A new batch of future “Musangs” composed of 229 soldiers commenced the 10-month Scout Ranger Course (SRC) Class 228-2025 in an opening ceremony at Camp Pablo Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan on September 29, 2025.

The SRC trains soldiers to become highly proficient and lethal direct-action combatants focusing on small-unit tactics, combat tracking and direct-action to neutralize adversaries with the elements of surprise and speed.

Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados challenged the future Scout Rangers, along with trainees from Physical Training Trainer's Course Class 40-2025 and Pekiti Tirsia Kali Course Class 27-2025, to do their best.