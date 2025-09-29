229 troops commence
Scout Ranger Course
|
Brig.
Gen. Isagani O. Criste, Regiment Commander of the First
Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR), leads arrival honors for Army
Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados during the opening
ceremony of Scout Ranger Course (SRC) Class 228-2025 at Camp
Pablo Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan on September 29, 2025.
(Photo by OG7, FSRR, PA)
By
OACPA
September 30, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – A new batch of future “Musangs” composed of 229 soldiers
commenced the 10-month Scout Ranger Course (SRC) Class 228-2025 in
an opening ceremony at Camp Pablo Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan on
September 29, 2025.
The SRC trains soldiers to
become highly proficient and lethal direct-action combatants
focusing on small-unit tactics, combat tracking and direct-action to
neutralize adversaries with the elements of surprise and speed.
Army Vice Commander Maj.
Gen. Efren F. Morados challenged the future Scout Rangers, along
with trainees from Physical Training Trainer's Course Class 40-2025
and Pekiti Tirsia Kali Course Class 27-2025, to do their best.
The Army leadership lauds
the First Scout Ranger Regiment of the Army's Special Forces Command
for producing generations of “Musangs” who have demonstrated skill,
stamina and spirit through the years and have proven their combat
excellence in the battlefield. The SRC and key specialization
courses offered by the Regiment also reinforce the command guidance
of Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete on the holistic human
capital development of soldiers, the organization’s most valuable
resource.