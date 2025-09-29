PSA Leyte extends
National ID registration in Tacloban through house-to-house services
|
The
PSA Leyte Tacloban Registration Team successfully registered
10 bedridden Senior Citizens through house-to-house National
ID registration with support from LGU Tacloban-LCRO and the
BLGU’s of Brgy. 93 Tacloban City.
By
PSA-Leyte
September 29, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistic Authority (PSA) - Leyte’s Registration Team
implemented home-visit National Identification System (National ID)
registration last Saturday, September 6, 2025 to reach bedridden
individuals and elderly residents from Brgy. 93 (Bagacay) Tacloban
City.
As part of the activity,
the team successfully registered ten (10) bedridden senior citizens,
providing them with the opportunity to secure their National ID
without leaving their homes.
PSA Leyte extends its
sincere appreciation to the Local Government Unit of Tacloban
through its Local Civil Registrar Office (LCRO), as well as the
Barangay Local Government Units (BLGUs) of Brgy. 93 (Bagacay), for
their invaluable assistance in identifying and coordinating with
target registrants, ensuring the smooth conduct of the activity.
Through this activity, PSA
Leyte reinforces its commitment to ensuring that no one is left
behind in the National ID registration, guaranteeing that every
eligible Filipino regardless of age, health condition, or location
can access this vital government service.
The National ID aims to
provide a valid proof of identity for all Filipinos and resident
aliens, streamlining public and private transactions and promoting
financial inclusion, particularly for those in remote and
marginalized communities.
Not all Filipinos are
given the privilege to have their National ID registered as some
citizens face challenges such as illnesses, old age, lack of
awareness. Through outreach like this, the PSA aims to provide
easier access and equal opportunities for all residents to be
included in the national database.
Furthermore, the PSA
encourages family members, barangay officials and local residents to
continue supporting the agency for easy identification for those
citizens who need special registration so no one will be left
unregistered.