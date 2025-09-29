PSA Leyte extends National ID registration in Tacloban through house-to-house services



The PSA Leyte Tacloban Registration Team successfully registered 10 bedridden Senior Citizens through house-to-house National ID registration with support from LGU Tacloban-LCRO and the BLGU’s of Brgy. 93 Tacloban City.

By PSA-Leyte

September 29, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistic Authority (PSA) - Leyte’s Registration Team implemented home-visit National Identification System (National ID) registration last Saturday, September 6, 2025 to reach bedridden individuals and elderly residents from Brgy. 93 (Bagacay) Tacloban City.

As part of the activity, the team successfully registered ten (10) bedridden senior citizens, providing them with the opportunity to secure their National ID without leaving their homes.

PSA Leyte extends its sincere appreciation to the Local Government Unit of Tacloban through its Local Civil Registrar Office (LCRO), as well as the Barangay Local Government Units (BLGUs) of Brgy. 93 (Bagacay), for their invaluable assistance in identifying and coordinating with target registrants, ensuring the smooth conduct of the activity.

Through this activity, PSA Leyte reinforces its commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in the National ID registration, guaranteeing that every eligible Filipino regardless of age, health condition, or location can access this vital government service.

The National ID aims to provide a valid proof of identity for all Filipinos and resident aliens, streamlining public and private transactions and promoting financial inclusion, particularly for those in remote and marginalized communities.

Not all Filipinos are given the privilege to have their National ID registered as some citizens face challenges such as illnesses, old age, lack of awareness. Through outreach like this, the PSA aims to provide easier access and equal opportunities for all residents to be included in the national database.