Beyond victory: 8ID upholds human dignity

By DPAO, 8ID PA

September 17, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, demonstrated adherence to human dignity by administering immediate medical treatment to a wounded member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG), and facilitated dignified burial of the killed CTG member on September 14,2025, in Paranas, Samar.

The said personalities were remnants of the Yakal Platoon, of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), who clashed against government forces on September 13, 2025.

During the three successive encounters, troops captured two CTG members and one of them sustained injuries and a gunshot wound after deliberately exchanging fire against government forces conducting security operations. Army medics immediately provided first aid before evacuating the wounded CTG member to a nearby medical facility for proper treatment.

Meanwhile, the remains of the killed Communist New People’s Army Terrorist (CNT) were turned over to local authorities and accorded a dignified burial in coordination with the local government unit of Paranas.

8ID Commander Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio PA states, “Our soldiers are trained not only to win battles. By ensuring the treatment of a wounded CNT and the burial of the killed personality, we are showing our people that the 8ID values life, adheres to International Humanitarian Law, and respects human dignity,” underscoring that the 8ID’s professionalism and discipline.

In a statement, 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade Commander Colonel Arlino L. Sendaydiego stressed, “In our pursuit of eradicating the insurgency in Paranas, we assure the people that we will relentlessly track down those who fled. Anyone who threatens peace and security of Paranas will be held accountable.”