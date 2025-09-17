Beyond victory: 8ID
upholds human dignity
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 17, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine
Army, demonstrated adherence to human dignity by administering
immediate medical treatment to a wounded member of the Communist
Terrorist Group (CTG), and facilitated dignified burial of the
killed CTG member on September 14,2025, in Paranas, Samar.
The said personalities
were remnants of the Yakal Platoon, of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), who
clashed against government forces on September 13, 2025.
During the three
successive encounters, troops captured two CTG members and one of
them sustained injuries and a gunshot wound after deliberately
exchanging fire against government forces conducting security
operations. Army medics immediately provided first aid before
evacuating the wounded CTG member to a nearby medical facility for
proper treatment.
Meanwhile, the remains of
the killed Communist New People’s Army Terrorist (CNT) were turned
over to local authorities and accorded a dignified burial in
coordination with the local government unit of Paranas.
8ID Commander Major
General Adonis Ariel G. Orio PA states, “Our soldiers are trained
not only to win battles. By ensuring the treatment of a wounded CNT
and the burial of the killed personality, we are showing our people
that the 8ID values life, adheres to International Humanitarian Law,
and respects human dignity,” underscoring that the 8ID’s
professionalism and discipline.
In a statement, 801st
Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade Commander Colonel Arlino L.
Sendaydiego stressed, “In our pursuit of eradicating the insurgency
in Paranas, we assure the people that we will relentlessly track
down those who fled. Anyone who threatens peace and security of
Paranas will be held accountable.”
The 8ID continues to call
on the remaining CTG members to abandon the armed struggle and avail
themselves of the government’s National Amnesty Program under the
Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) for their
reintegration into mainstream society.